Vaccination against Covid-19 resumes on Monday, in Salvador; children from 10 years old start to be immunized | Bahia

The application of first, second and booster doses against Covid-19 will resume on Monday (17), from 8 am to 4 pm, in Salvador, through “Pfizer Day”, according to the city hall of the Bahian capital. You must have your name on the list available on the website of the Municipal Health Department (SMS).

Immunization against the new coronavirus had been suspended this Sunday (16). Influenza vaccination, however, remains suspended.

THE first dose will be available to teenagers and adults aged 12 and over; adolescents with comorbidities; pregnant and postpartum women aged 12 years or older. already the second dose will be available to individuals with a Pfizer immunizer term until 22/12/2022.

THE booster shot will be offered to immunosuppressed patients who took the second dose until 12/17/2021 and to individuals aged 18 years and over who took the second dose until 09/17/2021. The application of the booster dose in pregnant and postpartum women will be available for those who took the second dose until 08/16/2021, that is, from five months after receiving the second dose, according to new guidance from the Ministry of Health.

The Vacina Express and Scheduled services will be working normally for those who made the prior appointment.

In order to receive the corresponding dose, in addition to the name on the SMS website, it is necessary to bring the identification document with photo, card from the Unified Health System (SUS) and vaccination card to the immunization point.

In order to receive the booster dose, research and study volunteers must submit, in addition to the documents mentioned above, a statement from the research institute indicating that they are released for the booster dose, without prejudice to the continuation of the study/research.

Minors under the age of 18 must be accompanied by their parents or other legal guardian during the act of vaccination. For proof of responsibility, the parent must present original photo identification at the time of immunization. In the case of another person of legal age, in addition to the photo identification document, it will also be necessary to present a declaration of responsibility, which can be done manually.

Pregnant women must submit a printed copy of the medical prescription. The postpartum women, in addition to the medical prescription, should also take a copy of the baby’s birth certificate or Declaration of Live Births.

Check out vaccination sites for people 12 years and older:

Drive-thrus: Shopping Bela Vista (9am to 4pm), Vila Militar (Dendezeiros), Atakadão Atakarejo (Fazenda Coutos) and Unijorge (Parallel).

Shopping Bela Vista (9am to 4pm), Vila Militar (Dendezeiros), Atakadão Atakarejo (Fazenda Coutos) and Unijorge (Parallel). Fixed points: Lapa Station, Mussurunga Station, USF Resgate, USF Antônio Ribeiro Neiva (Arraial do Retiro), USF Eduardo Mamede (Mussurunga), USF Jardim das Margaridas, UBS São Cristóvão, USF Cajazeiras X, USF Joanes Leste, USF Tubarão, USF Alto de Coutos II, USF Vista Alegre, USF Plataforma, USF Teotônio Vilela II, USF Menino Joel (Northeast of Amaralina), USF Santa Luzia (Engenho Velho de Brotas), USF João Roma Filho (Jardim Nova Esperança), UBS Ramiro de Azevedo (Campo da Pólvora), USF San Martin I, USF San Martin III, USF Parque de Pituaçu and USF Boa Vista de São Caetano.

Vaccination in children from 10 years old

Also on Monday, children from 10 years old and without permanent disabilities begin to be immunized against the new coronavirus. The stations will work from 8 am to 4 pm, and everyone must have their name on the list on the SMS website.

In total, 10 fixed immunization points will deliver the dose to children aged 11 and 10 years. Children aged 5 to 11 with permanent disabilities (motor, hearing, visual and intellectual) will also be covered by the strategy. Four points will work exclusively for the care of children with disabilities. There will be no drive-thru points for this audience.

To have access to the vaccine, the child must present the following documents:

Children aged 11 and 10 with name on the SMS website accompanied by a parent

At the time of vaccination, you must present originals and copies of the identification document with a photo of the father or mother who is accompanying the child at the time of vaccination, the child’s vaccination card and the child’s identification document. At the time of vaccination, the Vaccination Form will be filled out. If the father or mother already wants to take the completed form, the document is available at this link.

Children aged 11 and 10 with a name on the SMS website accompanied by another guardian over 18 years of age

At the time of vaccination, you must present the vaccination form already completed by the father or mother, originals and copies of the identification document with photo of the father or mother who signed the Vaccination Form, the child’s vaccination card and the child’s identification document. .

Disabled children aged 5 to 11 accompanied by a parent

At the time of vaccination, it is necessary to bring originals and copies of the identification document with a photo of the father or mother who is accompanying the child at the time of vaccination, the child’s vaccination card, identification document with the child’s photo, medical report proving the disability and Salvador SUS Card. At the time of vaccination, the Vaccination Form will be filled out, available on the SMS website.

Disabled children from 5 to 11 years old accompanied by another guardian over 18 years old

Children accompanied by another responsible person (over 18 years of age) must present, at the time of vaccination, the vaccination form already completed by the father or mother, originals and copies of the identification document with photo of the father or mother who signed the Form of Vaccination, child’s vaccination card, child’s identification document, medical report proving the disability and SUS card from Salvador.

Check out the immunization points for children aged 11 and 10, named on the SMS website:

Fixed points: Fonte Nova Arena (Nazaré), Periperi Club, USF Cajazeiras V, 5th Health Center (Barris), City Park (Itaigara), CSU Pernambués, USF Cambonas, UBS Marechal Rondon, USF Vale do Matatu and USF Curralinho.

Check the immunization points of children with disabilities from 05 to 11 years old

Fixed points: USF Beira Mangue, APAE-Pituba* (1 pm to 6 pm), USF Zulmira Barros (Costa Azul) and NACPC – Ondina.

