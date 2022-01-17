Vasco starts 2022 with an open dispute between the squad’s goalkeepers

Zé Ricardo starts his second spell at Vasco with a fight over the starting position in the goal. Thiago Rodrigues was hired and joins Lucão, who started part of last season, and Halls, who played part of the team’s first training game in 2022. To complete, Vanderlei’s reinstatement is not ruled out by the Cruz-Maltina board.

In the test against the team of Saferj (Syndicate of Football Athletes of the State of Rio), Thiago Rodrigues was not available. Halls and Lucão played, one at a time, but the person who played with the lineup that emerged as the starter at the beginning of the year was Halls, 22, a reserve during last season, and not Lucão, 20, who took turns with Vanderlei in the starting position.

The veteran goalkeeper, with one more year on his contract, is training at alternative times for initially not being part of the coaching staff’s plans. But football manager Carlos Brazil does not rule out reinstating him to the squad. According to him, it depends on the progress of conversations with Vanderlei.

Thiago Rodrigues, 33, arrived as a more experienced alternative in a scenario of Vanderlei’s departure and Lucão’s many oscillations last season. He had good performances with CSA in 2021 — he played 29 of the team’s 38 matches in the Série B do Brasileiro, where he finished in fifth place.