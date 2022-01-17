Vic Albuquerque reunites with two companions and other ex-Corinthians athletes in a new club; remember

The attacking midfielder Vic Albuquerque was announced by Madrid CFF last Sunday, a team he will defend at least until the middle of this year (which marks the end of the season in Spanish football). At the new club, the athlete will meet two former Corinthians fans with whom she played, in addition to two other players who have also played for Timão.

At Madrid CFF, Vic Albuquerque will return to work alongside striker Gabi Nunes. The duo lived a recent and victorious past side by side, defending Corinthians. While the midfielder arrived at the Parque São Jorge club in early 2019, the striker has been with the team since 2016.

Vic Albuquerque and Gabi Nunes were together on the field in 47 games for Timão and carry a performance superior to 88%: there are 40 victories, five draws and only two defeats. In addition, they raised five cups together: two Brazilians (2020 and 2021), two Paulistas (2019 and 2020) and one Libertadores (2019) – Gabi Nunes, it is worth remembering, did not compete in the 2021 Brazilian until the end, but composed the cast and, therefore, is considered champion.

Gabi Nunes and Vic Albuquerque were side by side at Corinthians for about three seasons Bruno Teixeira/Ag. Corinthians

Gabi Nunes, however, is not the only ex-Corinthian who is at Madrid CFF and with whom Vic has played at Timão. The midfielder also played with the white mantle next to the defender Monica Hickmann. The duo is even undefeated playing for Corinthians: there are six games and six victories.

Big name in women’s football, Monica had a quick stint at Corinthians in 2019: she was announced at the end of April and left the club in August. The athlete passed through Timão on her return to Brazil after three seasons abroad and participated in eight for the club. With a Paulista title in her luggage, she transferred to Madrid CFF, where she has played ever since.

Vic Albuquerque, Monica and Gabi Nunes will play together again in 2022 Bruno Teixeira/Ag. Corinthians

In addition to meeting the two athletes again, Vic will have the opportunity to work alongside two other players who have already spent time at the black-and-white club. Are they defender Antônia Silva and forward Geyse.

Antônia defended Corinthians in 2017. She was at Audax and was one of the athletes who integrated the project of the two clubs. So, even though she didn’t stay at Timão at the end of the partnership, she was Libertadores champion that year.

Antonia was Libertadores champion with Corinthians Playback / Instagram

Striker Geyse, in turn, was also at Corinthians in 2017, but had more opportunities at the club and participated in 27 games that season. Ironically, she is the only one who has not won any cups with the team – Geyse participated in games for Paulista and Brasileiro, but was not on the field in that year’s Libertadores.

Geyse defended Corinthians in 2017 reproduction

