Viçosa vaccine this Monday (17) booster dose. see the schedule

Application will be at the UFV Multipurpose Space, from 7:30 am to 12 pm

The Primary Care Sector in Immunizations, of the Municipal Health Department, publishes the vaccination schedule against Covid-19, from January 17 to 21. Vaccination will take place at the Multipurpose Space of the UFV (Federal University of Viçosa), at a new time: from 7:30 am to 12 pm.

People over 12 years old who have not yet received the 1st dose can go to the UFV Multipurpose space on the days and times of vaccination. Teenagers must be accompanied by a parent or guardian

second dose

Tuesday 18th, from 7:30 am to 12 pm, all people vaccinated with AstraZeneca, Coronavac and Pfizer until 12/28/21 receive the second dose. Location: UFV Multipurpose Space, only on foot.

Everyone should take the 1st dose vaccination card against Covid-19, CPF, ID and SUS card.

Booster dose

In order to receive the booster dose, we ask that you observe the date on which you received the second dose and follow the vaccination schedule. We will vaccinate the entire population of Viçosa with the booster dose as quickly and organized as possible! Everyone must take the vaccination card against Covid-19, CPF, ID and SUS card.

Monday, 17, from 7:30 am to 12:00 pm, at the UFV Multipurpose Space (only on foot), receive the booster dose:

– Women with comorbidities and women with permanent disabilities registered at the BPC vaccinated with a second dose of PFIZER on 08/25/21;

– Women and men with comorbidities and women and men with permanent disabilities registered at the BPC vaccinated with a second dose of ASTRAZENECA on 08/26/21.

Tuesday, 18, from 7:30 am to 12:00 pm, at the UFV Multipurpose Space (only on foot), receive a booster dose:

– Women who were 37 years old when they were vaccinated with JANSSEN on 7/19/21.

Wednesday, 19, from 7:30 am to 12 pm, at the UFV Multipurpose Space (only on foot), receive the booster dose:

– Women + pregnant/puerperal women vaccinated with a second dose of CORONAVAC on 08/26/21;

– Women and men with comorbidities and women and men with permanent disabilities registered at the BPC vaccinated with a second dose of ASTRAZENECA on 08/27/21.

Thursday, 20th, from 7:30 am to 12 pm, at the UFV Multipurpose Space (only on foot), receive the booster dose:

– Industry workers + Pregnant women / puerperal women + Dental trainees vaccinated with a second dose of CORONAVAC on 08/30/21;

– Physiotherapy trainees vaccinated with a second dose of CORONAVAC on 08/31/21;

– Women and men with comorbidities and women and men with permanent disabilities registered with the BPC vaccinated with a second dose of ASTRAZENECA on 01/09/21.

Friday, 21st, from 7:30 am to 12 pm, at the UFV Multipurpose Space (only on foot), receive the booster dose:

– Teachers and support services Nursery and preschool aged 40 to 59 vaccinated with a second dose of ASTRAZENECA on 02/09/21;

– Women and men with permanent disabilities without registration in the BPC vaccinated with a second dose of ASTRAZENECA on 02/09/21;

– Women and men + pregnant/puerperal women vaccinated with a second dose of CORONAVAC on 09/02/21.

Note: Pre-registration is available for vaccination of children, from 5 to 11 years old, against Covid-19 – click here