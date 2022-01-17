Video leaks of Bárbara attacking ex-BBB’s brother; Look

The more time passes, the more Internet users are able to search the lives of the participants of the BBB 2022. the sister Barbara Heck had a moment on television rescued.

Find out everything that goes on at the BBB 2022 house in the coverage of RD1

The blonde was in the extinct Chega Mais, from TV network!. After Barbara hit a game on the attraction, the ex-BBB’s twin brother Daniel Lenhardt, Tadeu, tried to hug the girl, but she soon reacted and slapped the boy in the face. The presenters Matheus Mazzafera and Renata Kuerten, were left without reaction.

Bárbara Heck punching Tadeu Lenhardt (twin brother of Daniel Lenhardt from BBB20) on the program Chega Mais in 2015. 🗣🆘️ #BBB22 pic.twitter.com/pgXin44PXl — Central BBB • #BBB22 (@CentralReaIity) January 15, 2022

Netizens react after slap by BBB 2022 participant

The situation between Bárbara and Tadeu generated such repercussions. Some netizens discovered that the blonde has a very difficult temper to deal with, which further increases expectations for the program that starts this Monday (17).

“Barbara was said to be known for having a terrible temper, crying a lot and manipulating the game”, said the Central BBB.

“THEI think the title could be: Bárbara Heck shows how to treat a man who has been grabbing without permission”, wrote another netizen.

“If Bárbara is the same in this show that I watched, she will be terrible kkkkkkkkk short fuse that only”, observed one more.

Globo reporter makes joint effort for BBB 2022 participant to leave

Globe reporter, Rodrigo Carvalho, showed that he is tuned in at BBB 2022 and has already asked, through Twitter, to leave a participant.

“Preparing the ‘Meet Slovenia’ agenda suggestion for Sunday’s Life Show”, joked the reporter.

Automatically, the program’s director, Boninho, tried to share the journalist’s comment and gave an answer that surprised internet users: “Hey Rodrigo, get real and stop chasing clicks!! You do not need that”.

Did you like the content? Follow @rd1oficial on Instagram and RD1.com.br on Facebook to keep up with the latest celebrity news.