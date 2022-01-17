Video: Man pushes woman on subway station tracks | world and science

Address

Security cameras captured the moment a 55-year-old woman was pushed off the platform at Rogier metro station in Brussels, Belgium. The case took place last Friday, the 14th, and the images show the woman lying on the tracks just before the train arrived at the scene.

A 23-year-old Frenchman was arrested by local police for attempted manslaughter after the incident. He was captured at another station, De Brouckere.

According to the city’s Public Ministry, the woman was not hit by a car, due to a composition that was close to her. The engineer realized what had happened and slammed on the emergency brake.

The victim suffered no serious injuries and was taken to a hospital, according to the newspaper. The Sun. Police believe there is no connection between the woman and the attacker.