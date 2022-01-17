VIDEO: Tadeu Schmidt shows the BBB22 confessional exclusively | Fantastic

The mystery of the Big Brother Brasil 22 house confessional is over! The most tense room in the house will have the theme of Arcadian and games in the season that starts this Monday (17). Look Thaddeus Schmidt showing the confessional in detail in the video above.

“Look how cool. Inspired by arcade games, electronic games from the 1980s and 90s”, noticed Tadeu in the details of the decoration.

“And here’s the chair. This chair will tell a lot of history! This is where they’ll talk ‘yeah, Tadeu, today my vote will be by affinity”, joked the presenter.

The chair model of this edition is in gamer style, following the style of the entire room.

Before saying goodbye, the presenter showed the sign of “game over” and asked: “who will be leaving in the first week?” And continued: “This is the dynamic you will see on Sundays, here at Globo: Fantastic and, soon after, the BBB, here in the confessional. Are you looking forward to it? Imagine me!”

THE Big Brother Brazil 22 starts this Monday, after the soap opera “Um Lugar ao Sol”.

