Vinicius, from Ceará on BBB 22, surpasses 2 million followers and surpasses celebrities in reality – Zoeira

Acclaimed who calls? In 48 hours, the participant from Ceará Vinicius surpassed 2.1 million followers on Instagram and became the most popular among those who make up the BBB 22’s Pipoca.

With the deed, the ‘low-income influencer’ surpassed Juliette’s numbers, winner of the last edition, which took five days to reach the same mark.

Vinícius also has more relevance than the participants of the Camarote, which brings together the celebrities of the BBB, such as Pedro Scooby (2 million), Maria (1.4 million), Douglas Silva (615 thousand) and Linn da Quebrada (592 thousand).

To commemorate the success, Vyni’s page made a publication remembering the day the Ceará native took the second dose of vaccine against Covid-19.

The program that follows the most watched house in Brazil opens this Monday (17).