Vinicius: the Ceará native has more than 2 million followers on Instagram, after confirmation in the BBB 22 cast

In less than 48 hours, Vinicius surpassed 2 million followers on Instagram and became the most popular among those who make up the group Pipoca do BBB 22

This Sunday (16th), Marcos Vinícius, also known as Vyni, from Ceará, hit 2 million followers on Instagram, after being confirmed in the BBB 22 cast, in the group Popcorn. “Noto the, my people, for the love of God! How to deal with it? Like?? Lampiãos are the best and there’s proof for those who want to see! 2M in record time! We don’t know how to deal, sooooooooo“, wrote the administrators of the brother’s social network.

On Saturday (15), Vyni’s team had also celebrated that the participant was the first of the anonymous group to reach the mark of 1 million followers. On Twitter, the name of the participant has had a lot of repercussions and has already received thousands of reactions and expressions of support, which made the brother’s fans receive the name “Lampões”.

A resident of the municipality of Crato, in the interior of Ceará, Vyni has a degree in law, but works as a digital influencer creating content full of humor. On his Instagram profile, he describes himself as a “low-income influencer”. When it was announced that he was among those selected for the reality show, he had 70,000 followers.

Big Brother Brasil 22 debuts this Monday (17th) under the command of the new presenter, Tadeu Schmidt. The full list of participants was released last Friday (14) and includes several celebrities in the group. Cabin: Jade Picon, Arthur Aguiar, Pedro Scooby, Naiara Azevedo, Tiago Abravanel and much more.