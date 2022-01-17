vitiligo, trans and Yugoslavia had increased web search

With the list of Big Brother Brasil (BBB) ​​22 participants being released throughout the TV Globo program on Friday, the 14th, the internet search for terms such as vitiligo, trans and Yugoslavia had a significant increase. Among the 20 participants in the program, which debuts this Monday, 17, at 10:25 pm, three have already caught the public’s attention because they are related to the searched words.

After the announcement by Natália Deodato, 22, from the Pipoca group, the search for the term vitiligo increased. Born in Belo Horizonte (MG), the model and nail designer is already breaking taboos for having the disease, which is characterized by loss of skin color, when talking about self-acceptance: “It’s what I like most about my body”. She also uses social media to talk about it and uses the hashtag #vitiLINDOS, referring to vitiligo.

On account of the participant Linn da Quebrada, 31, from the Camarote group, the internet search for the term transsexual also increased. The singer and actress, born in the capital of São Paulo, is the second trans woman to participate in the reality of TV Globo, being the successor of Ariadna Arantes, a participant in the 11th edition of the program, who has already passed the crown to the representative of this year’s edition. through social networks: “Official step, 11 years later, my crown as the first trans woman of the BBB”, she wrote in a publication.

I officially pass, 11 years later, my crown as the first trans woman of the @bbb FOR MY SISTER @linndaquebrada KILLS A LOT AND SHOW BRAZIL WHAT WE ARE CAPABLE — Ariadna Arantes (@ARIADNALIVE) January 15, 2022

“We know the importance of what is happening. What you meant in there – and mean out here – we know well. Let’s hope to win this program?”, replied Linn’s social media administrators in response to Ariadna’s support post. On Instagram, the singer celebrated, on January 7, the rectification of the sex, contained in the birth record, in accordance with the new identity.

The country Yugoslavia, which existed in Europe for most of the 20th century, also had its demand increased by the participant Slovenia Marques, 25, of the Pipoca group. Born in João Pessoa (PA), the Marketing student and model was given a somewhat different name by her father’s choice, who was inspired by the conflicts that led to the division of Yugoslavia into six different countries, one of which was Slovenia.

“He chose Bosnia-Herzegovina, but mainha didn’t leave it at all, imagine!”, explains the participant of the 22nd edition of the BBB, who also works as a digital influencer when talking about fashion, beauty and lifestyle. , a video was posted this Saturday, 15th, where the model’s parents explain the correct pronunciation of the name and the reason for the choice.

