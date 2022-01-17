Vitor Bueno and São Paulo negotiate contract termination | São Paulo

The attacking midfielder Vitor Bueno is negotiating the termination of his contract with São Paulo. The player has a contract until the end of 2023, but both parties consider that the best way forward at the moment is a friendly exit.

The player returned to the CT of Barra Funda last Monday, but was put to train separately, which showed the end of the relationship.

São Paulo tried some loans from Vitor Bueno, but the athlete chose not to leave that way so that he could be free on the market.

The attacking midfielder still awaits the definition of termination with Tricolor to start conversations with other clubs. There are currently no negotiations in progress. However, Vitor Bueno believes that new air is needed at this point in his career.

Vitor Bueno was bought by São Paulo in 2019 after being involved in a trade with Santos for Raniel.

In the agreement, Tricolor remained with a debt of R$ 13 million with representative André Cury, the investor responsible for funding the purchase of Raniel, but starting to pay in 2021.

That is, in practice, São Paulo paid R$ 13 million for 50% of Vitor Bueno’s rights, to have the player definitively on a four-year contract.

Vitor Bueno’s case is similar to Pablo’s. Both arrived at the club in 2019 and did not live up to expectations due to the high values ​​of the negotiations. Now, they are out of Rogério Ceni’s plans.

In 120 games with the São Paulo shirt, Vitor Bueno scored 16 goals. Last season, he took the field 36 times and scored six goals.

