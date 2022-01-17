Volcano eruption isolates country from rest of world

Tonga was virtually isolated from the rest of the world on Monday after the eruption of an undersea volcano crippled communications in this Pacific island nation.

Experts have warned that the internet connection could remain cut for several weeks for the nearly 100,000 people living in the country.

The eruption two days ago of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Haa’pai volcano covered Tonga in ash, triggering a Pacific-wide tsunami that killed two people in Peru.

Neighboring countries and international agencies continue to assess the extent of the damage. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Sunday they were “significant”.

New Zealand and Australia on Monday sent reconnaissance planes to assess damage and made C-130 military transport aircraft available to transport supplies or land if the runways are deemed operational.

Saturday’s volcanic explosion is known to have severely affected the ash-covered capital Nuku’alofa and cut an underwater communication cable, which could take two weeks to re-establish.

The eruption was felt even in Alaska, causing a wave that reached the Pacific coasts from Japan to the United States.

“We know that water is an immediate need,” Ardern told reporters, explaining that New Zealand relies on satellite phones to communicate with the country.

The reconnaissance flights will help inform the Tongan government of the extent of damage caused by the volcano and tsunami and identify aid needs, Ardern added.

The prime minister, speaking to the New Zealand embassy in Tonga, described boats and “big rocks” arriving on the northern coast of Nuku’alofa.

New Zealand’s defense minister explained, in turn, that the island country managed to restore electricity to “large parts” of the city.

“We don’t know anything”

With communications cut, Tongans outside the country desperately try to reach their loved ones.

“I can’t get in touch with my family, there’s no communication,” Filipo Motulalo, a journalist with the Pacific Media Network, told AFP.

“Our house is among those near the area that has already been flooded, so we don’t know the extent of the damage,” he said.

Motulalo indicated that many Tongans abroad are concerned. “I think the worst thing is the blackout and the fact that we don’t know anything.”

Many are concerned about seniors facing the air filled with volcanic dust.

Southern Cross Cable Network director Dean Veverka told AFP the internet could be down for two weeks. “We are receiving inaccurate information, but it appears that the cable has been cut,” he said.

“Repair can take up to two weeks,” he explained. Southern Cross is helping Tonga Cable Limited, which owns the 872-kilometer cable that links the island country to Fiji and from there to the rest of the world.

Initially, it was believed that the lack of signal was due to a power outage after the eruption. But subsequent tests, once the power supply was restored, indicated it was a cable break.

Tonga was already without telecommunications for two weeks in 2019 when a ship’s anchor cut the cable. A small, locally operated satellite service was then established to allow for minimal contact with the outside world.