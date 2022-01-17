Volcano in Tonga sparked 200,000 lightning strikes in just one hour

The eruption of an underwater volcano in Tonga, in the South Pacific, on Saturday (15) caused more than 200,000 electrical discharges in just one hour. In just 15 minutes, there were 63,000 lightning strikes, according to data from sensors that record the phenomenon. By comparison, the 2018 eruption of Anak Krakatau in Indonesia had 340,000 discharges over the course of a week.

Early Saturday morning, the volcano produced an explosion whose roar was heard in parts of New Zealand, more than 2,000 kilometers away, with the shock wave traveling halfway around the world — all the way to the United Kingdom, which is located about 2,000 kilometers away. 16 thousand kilometers away from the region.

In the US state of California, images released on social media showed that, yesterday, some coastal areas were flooded. The Weather Service even issued tsunami warnings for the west coast of the country, predicting waves of up to 60 centimeters, strong currents and coastal flooding. According to the US Weather Services, Hawaii was affected by “small flooding”.

Volcanoes can produce lightning because ash particles in their plumes collide with each other or with chunks of ice in the atmosphere, which generates an electrical charge. Positive charges are segregated from negative charges, causing lightning.

Only 100,000 people live in the region, with about a quarter residing in the capital.

Hourly statistics of the eruption of the HungaTongaHungaHaapai volcano. Peak hourly rate was 200,000 downloads between 5am and 6am (local time) Image: Reproduction

Recent research into the volcano’s geological history suggests that this powerful paroxysm is, on human timescales, a relatively rare event: such an explosion is believed to occur approximately once every 1,000 years.

Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai is located in a region of the South Pacific filled with volcanoes that are prone to violent eruptions. This profusion of volcanoes exists because of the continuous deepening of the Pacific plate under the Australian tectonic plate.

As the slab descends into the mantle rocks, the water inside is cooked and rises into the mantle above. Adding water to these rocks makes them melt more easily. This creates a lot of magma that tends to be sticky and gas-filled.

When Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai began to erupt late last year, the volcano had only produced a series of explosions and a 10-mile-high column of ash. But in the following weeks, enough fresh lava erupted and expanded the island by nearly 50%.