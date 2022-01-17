‘Want to take the hit’· TV News

In More Life, Better!, Carmem (Julia Lemmertz) will come face to face with her daughter-in-law, and the meeting will not be pleasant. The villain will meet Flávia (Valentina Herszage) and humiliate her in every way, to make it clear that she will not approve of the romance between her son, Gabriel (Caio Manhente), and the young woman in Globo’s seven o’clock soap opera.

At the chapter scheduled to air this Monday (17) , the owner of Cosméticos Wollinger will be introduced to the dancer during the opening of her son’s bar.

In front of the guy, the shrew will make the nice and cute line. But he will only have to go out a little for the evil one to put her little claws out. “You scoundrel!”, she will shoot. “What did you call me?”, Flávia asks.

“That’s what you heard. Slut! Are you thinking I don’t know? You’re a nightclub dancer who wants to hit my son!”, Carmen will reply. From then on, the businesswoman will not rest for a minute until she is able to separate the newest lovebirds from the piece once and for all.

The More Life, the Better! took the place of the rerun of Pega Pega (2017). The feuilleton written by Mauro Wilson, debuting in the world of soap operas, has already been recorded thanks to the security protocols adopted by Globo as a result of the pandemic, which slowed down the recording process.

The plot will be on the air until May. Next, Cara e Coragem, by author Claudia Souto, will premiere. The telenovela will approach the universe of stunt doubles and will have Paolla Oliveira and Marcelo Serrado in the main roles.

