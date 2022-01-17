“We love poor and normal people”, says profile of Jade Picon, from BBB 22

The 22nd edition of Big Brother Brazil has not yet premiered, but the participation of Jade Picon It’s already making memes. The influencer and businesswoman is already a millionaire, so netizens are speculating how she will behave in certain situations of confinement. Responding to fans on Twitter, the administrators of Jade’s account ended up making an unusual comment about “poor”.

Last Sunday, the 16th, the businesswoman’s profile began to follow some fans who interacted on Twitter. One of them wrote: “The rumors that the adm kicked the poor is a lie, a welcoming legend”. With that, the administrator of Jade’s account replied: “Thewe all, poor and normal people“.

we love you all, poor and normal people Subscribe to THE POVO+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and more. Sign it — jade picon (@jadepicon) January 16, 2022

About the subject

Some netizens laughed at the comment, while others took it seriously and did not like it because they believed that the message insinuates that the poor are not normal. Jade’s presence also generated other comments, such as what would be her reaction to winning prizes on the show such as TV, cell phone and car, given that she has enough money to buy whatever she wants outside the house.

Jade Picon is part of BBB 22’s “Camarote”. She is the sister of Leo Picon, who was Capricho’s eye candy during her adolescence and now owns the Approve brand. In addition to being an influencer, Jade is the creator of the clothing brand jade jade. The businesswoman is not usually involved in controversies, but had her name inserted in a confusion last year.

For three years, she dated the actor. João Guilherme. The couple had an amicable breakup, but months later rumors emerged that Jade had cheated on the artist. The matter came to light because of Gui Araújo, during “The Farm 13”. The influencer hinted that he had been with Jade while she was still dating. However, when he left the program, he clarified that he only stayed with the businesswoman after the end of the relationship.

Columnists always available and unlimited access. Subscribe to O POVO+ by clicking here

Life & Art Podcast

The Vida&Arte podcast is intended to talk about cultural topics. The content is available on Spotify, Deezer, iTunes, Google Podcasts and Spreaker.

Questions, Criticism and Suggestions? Talk to us

tags