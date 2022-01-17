“We love poor and normal people”, says profile of Jade Picon, from BBB22, on Twitter

Confirmed in the BBB22 Cabin, Jade Picon is causing on social networks even before the premiere of the program, scheduled for this Monday (17/1). This Sunday, a tweet published by the influencer’s ADMs went viral on the social network. “We love everyone, poor and normal people”, says the publication, trying to use an “inclusive language”.

The post, of course, generated the most diverse reactions. While some netizens found the post funny, others were amazed. “What nonsense”, criticized one. “Sincere,” rated another user.

According to Leo Dias, Jade Picon is hired the same team that coordinated Juliette Freire’s social networks at BBB21 to manage her profiles on social networks during BBB22.

3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos Jade Picon Froes, 20 years old, was born in São Paulo, in 2001. She became a digital influencer and owner of a clothing brand that bears her name, Jade²Playback / Instagram ***jade-picon-know-who-is With more than 13 million followers on Instagram alone, the young woman, who is successful on the internet, still has 400,000 fans on Twitter and more than 1 million followers on YouTube.reproduction ***jade-picon-know-who-is Owner of a unique beauty, Jade started her career as a child doing advertisements. However, she became known by participating in her brother’s channel, also influencer Leo Picon, on YouTube.Playback / Instagram ***jade-picon-know-who-is Her posture before the cameras and her appearance drew so much attention from netizens that Jade began to be more successful than her brother.Reproduction / Instagram ***jade-picon-know-who-is In 2018, Jade and actor João Guilherme, son of singer Leonardo, started a romance. The courtship lasted three years and the ex-couple ended the relationship amicably, apparently.reproduction ***jade-picon-know-who-is However, rumors that the influencer would have stayed with Neymar while she was still with João Guilherme began to circulate through the networks. Because of this, Jade and the actor began to find each other strange.Raul Aragão/Harper’s Bazaar ***Jade-picon-know-who-is The situation worsened when the model Gui Araújo revealed in A Fazenda that he would also have had a relationship with the young businesswoman while she was dating Leonardo’s son.reproduction ***jade-picon-know-who-is The influencer denies having had a relationship with the ex-pawn while she was engaged. Despite the statement, she and João Guilherme have exchanged barbs on social media since then.Playback / Instagram ***jade-picon-know-who-is The recent controversy involving the girl’s name was not able to stop her fame. Jade continues at full steam and has seen her numbers increase more and more on social mediaRaul Aragão/Harper’s Bazaar ***jade-picon-know-who-is The influencer’s success is so great that she has even been one of those listed to participate in the 22nd edition of the reality show Big Brother Brasil, on Rede Globo.Raul Aragão/Harper’s Bazaar 0

