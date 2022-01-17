‘We love poor and normal people’, says profile of Jade Picon

One of the official profiles of Jade Picon, a digital influencer confirmed on BBB 22, received criticism after a publication on Twitter. The admins of the Twitter page responded to a fan about being able to follow fans.

“The rumors that the administrator kicked the poor are lies. Welcoming legend”, said the comment of one of Jade’s followers. “We love everyone, poor and normal people,” said the participant’s official Twitter.

Official profile of Jade Picon wrote a comment Image: Playback/Twitter

“Poor are abnormal people by chance?”, criticized one of the people about the comment on the social network. “Now poor turned mutant”, questioned another in the sequence.

Jade’s adm saying he loves everyone, poor and normal people poor are abnormal people by chance? I did not understand… — ge tuita 🐬 (@ge_tuita) January 16, 2022

Sister of also digital influencer Leo Picon, Jade was one of those speculated to compose the box of “BBB 22”. Among the many memes about the millionaire, many people who follow the reality questioned the origin of the fortune.

A curiosity also caught the attention of fans of the show about Jade Picon. Among her own habits, the influencer says not to touch doorknobs and to flush with her foot in her routine.