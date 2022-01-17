“We’re aware that we’re not at the top, but we want to get there,” says FalleN about Last Dance | DRAFT5

Gabriel “falleN” Toledo revealed a little of the plans of the Last Dance, this Saturday (15), when the “call” of the team was carried out. Lucid the True stated that “We want to be the most competitive team possible”.
“We are far from the quality of the Top 1 teams at the moment, after all, we have just started the team. The teams that did well last year, that are at the top of CS, have been playing together for a long time and are at a very high level.“, pointed.
FalleN recalled that he went through this at the time of Kaboom and Key Stars: “Everyone was in front of us. The question was how we were going to manage to work to see if we had a chance of getting there. It’s never guaranteed to make it, but every team is trying to make it to the top.”
“The thing that, in this project, we are going to make this attempt, be very fun, that we enjoy every moment, it won’t be something that we won’t be able to show up and talk to you or continue making content because we lost a match or other”, completed.
FalleN revealed that the team has been working for about four or six days now, with “very tactical“is that “the idea is that we stay 1 or 2 years if there is a Major in Brazil. Obviously it would be a dream if we went (to the Major). It’s not confirmed, but there are rumors that it will happen.”
The True one further said that “the team is learning to play together. For the first time in Brazilian CS we have a mix of FURIA’s style of play with ours. These are teams that play CS very differently from each other. VINI is bringing some very different game ideas. You’ll know where this can go.”