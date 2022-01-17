What numbers will Rafinha and Luan use?

The midfielder Luan took some time before making the decision to give the number 13 shirt to Rafinha, the new signing of São Paulo. THE UOL Esporte found that the player was reticent at first, but opted for the gesture after a conversation with Muricy Ramalho, technical coordinator of the Morumbi team.

The number 13 was the second used by Luan in the professional of São Paulo – before he used the number 27. The number had a special meaning for the steering wheel because it was the birthday of his mother, Luzia. The two have a very strong connection and started to put the number on important things in life, such as the number of the house they bought when they left Morro Doce, the neighborhood where the player was born, in the northwest of São Paulo.

Luan and his mother were vaccinated on the 13th and joked that the number brought them luck. The social project that the player maintains in Morro Doce is called “13 de Morro” and, for now, will not change its name.

The urge to stay with the number was strong, but the conversation with Muricy messed with the steering wheel. Luan wanted to know what the technical coordinator thought about the matter. He heard from Muricy that in his time as a player, athletes used shirts from 1 to 11 and that the important thing was to fight to be a starter for São Paulo.

The advice made Luan offer the number to Rafinha. People connected to the steering wheel heard by the report said that the atmosphere of the conversation was of “take the shirt and take care of it for me”.

“He’s a boy who has a wonderful future ahead of him. He’s a boy who’s a fan of São Paulo, he really likes shirt 13 and he kindly gave me shirt 13. It’s a number I played my whole life, I’m too superstitious, It’s a number that I really like”, said Rafinha, when asked at today’s press conference about the conversation with Luan.

Luan’s gesture went well with São Paulo. The club intends to reward the player with an important number, which shows the confidence they have in his football. THE UOL Esporte found out that he must assume the “8” of the Tricolor, the same used by Muricy in his playing days.