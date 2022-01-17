what to do to have more limit?

One of the biggest complaints from Nubank customers is undoubtedly in relation to the frozen limits. After all, in many cases, even when the user follows all fintech instructions, such as paying the bill on time, using 100% of the limit and building a relationship with the institution, these customers have not been successful in increasing available credit.

In Nubank’s official customer community, NuCommunity, it is common to see complaints from users who are frustrated with their limit. This is the case of Lucionei, who shared an outburst on the network that you can see below.

With that in mind, we have prepared a series of tips that will help you increase your NuBank limit. Check it out now!

How to increase your Nubank limit

Unfortunately, there is no defined rule on how to increase the Nubank card limit. What we know from a chat conversation with fintech is that Nubank recently changed the credit analysis model.

According to the fintech, the new model “has an even greater and more accurate ability to project spending – from customers – and the usage pattern contributes to this increase.”

However, there are some tips that can facilitate the much-desired increase in Nubank’s limit, such as:

Keep the record up to date;

Send proof of income, even if they are photos of bank entries;

Paying the invoice on time;

Wait at least 3 months between one limit increase request and another;

Keeping the score high, especially at Serasa.

Another tip informed by the institution’s attendant is that the best time to request a limit increase through the application is “when payments are identified”, that is, pay your invoice, wait a few minutes and request the increase. However, it is not a guarantee, this attitude only enhances your chances.

Finally, if you cannot get a limit increase at Nubank, a solution to have more limit is to try to get a credit card at some other digital bank that does not cover annuity, such as Banco Inter and C6 Bank, for example. Thus, in addition to the limit on the Nubank credit card, you will also have a limit on the other card.

Anyway, want to stay inside everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Lais Monteiro / Shutterstock.com