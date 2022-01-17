what to expect for stock exchanges and exchanges in Brazil this Monday By Investing.com



By Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – This week starts busy with the calendar of economic indicators. In Brazil, the highlight is the preview of GDP presented by the IBC-Br and the details of the IGP-10. On the international scene, there are data on GDP in China and on inflation in Europe.

Brazil recorded 24,934 new cases of coronavirus this Sunday, which led the cumulative number of people infected with the disease to exceed the 23 million mark, with a total of 23,000,657 cases, the Ministry of Health reported. deaths in the last 24 hours, totaling 621,045 fatal victims of Covid.

The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), criticized the delay of the Senate in the processing of the project that changes the collection of ICMS on fuel. The text, approved by the deputies in October of last year, standardizes the rates charged by each state and the Federal District and sets the annual rate adjustment.

The comment was a response to the governors’ stances on fuel prices, who would be demanding solutions in the midst of electoral speeches, according to Lira.

When the text on ICMS was discussed in the Chamber last October, governors resisted the measure, as it would have an impact on state budgets. At the time, the heads of each state agreed to freeze the value of ICMS for 90 days, but decided to end the measure on January 31 in reaction to the increase in the price of gasoline and diesel by Petrobras last week.

The governors also claim that the measure defended by Lira has no impact on fuel prices. It is worth mentioning that Petrobras’ price policy is linked to the price variation in the international market. As oil is quoted in , the variation of the American currency in relation to the real is included in the calculation.

News of the day

– The IGP-10 released in the morning was up 1.79%, above expectations for a 0.5% drop expected for January. With this result, the index accumulates a high of 17.82% in 12 months.

– The IBC-Br, known as the GDP preview, showed a rise of 0.69% in January, above the 0.65% expected by the market.

– The market raised its inflation outlook for 2022 to 5.09%, above the center of the target at 3.5%. For the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), the growth estimate this year rose to 0.29%.

Server strike – It is scheduled for tomorrow, 18, the strike of the federal servers, who demand the readjustment of the salaries. The Federal Revenue is leading the demonstrations and the government fears that the mobilization will spread to other careers. There is also fear that the strike will further damage the popularity of President Jair Bolsonaro, who today has a rejection rate of around 60%, according to DataFolha.

China’s GDP China’s economy rebounded in 2021 with the best growth in a decade helped by robust exports, but there are signs that the momentum is slowing with weakening consumption and the housing crisis, indicating a need for more support in addition to impacts brought by the lockdowns as a result of the coronavirus control policy. The economy grew 8.1% last year — the best expansion since 2011 — above the forecast of 8.0%. The pace was well above the government’s target of “above 6%” and the revised 2020 expansion of 2.2%.

agenda of the day

Jair Bolsonaro – Meeting with Deputy David Soares (DEM/SP); Meeting with Renato de Lima França, Deputy Executive Deputy Chief for Legal Affairs of the General Secretariat of the Presidency; Meeting with Ambassador Carlos França, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Launch of the Agro Banco do Brasil Business Circuit (SA:) Stage 2022.

Paulo Guedes – Meeting with the special secretaries; Meeting with the special secretary for Privatization, Divestment and Markets, Diogo Mac Cord; Launch of the Agro Banco do Brasil Business Circuit Stage 2022.

Campos Neto – Participates in the All Governors’ Meeting, promoted by the Bank for International Settlements (BIS).

corporate news

Valley (SA:) – Vale partially and gradually resumed its operations in Minas Gerais after the period of heavy rains that hit the region earlier this year.

Braskem (SA:) – Braskem sent the body responsible for the US capital markets (SEC) a request for a share offering in which Petrobras (SA:) and Novonor will sell their stakes in the company.

Eztec (SA:) – Eztec had net sales of R$369 million in the fourth quarter, an increase over the immediately previous period and in comparison with the last three months of 2020.

Aliansce Sonae (SA:) and BR Malls (SA:) – Mall operator Aliansce Sonae said on Monday it will continue to seek a merger with BR Malls, even after the rival turned down its offer last week. The company said it is determined to show the merits of the potential business combination to the board of directors and shareholders of BR Malls, as it sees the transaction as a “unique opportunity to generate value for the shareholders of both companies”.

JBS (SA:) – JBS reported that Gilberto Xandó resigned as director last Friday and assumed the presidency of JBS Brasil. In replacement of Xandó, the company’s board of directors elected, in a meeting last week, Carlos Hamilton Vasconcelos Araújo as an independent member.

Petrobras – Petrobras’ Beach Monitoring Project (PMP) invested BRL 120 million last year to monitor 94 species. More than 23,000 weakened or dead animals were rescued on the beaches of the Brazilian coast. The project covers more than 3 thousand kilometers of the Brazilian coast in 10 states and is considered the largest beach monitoring project in the world.

Usiminas (SA:) – Usiminas announced that it is gradually resuming operations in Minas Gerais, after the stoppage last week caused by rains in the state.

United (SA:) – Unidas intends to invest BRL 370 million in the purchase of 2,000 electric cars, 400 of which would be hybrid models, to assist in its goal of being carbon zero by 2028, according to the Estado de S. Paulo.