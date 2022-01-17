Who is Cíntia Dicker, wife of Pedro Scooby, who is on ‘BBB22’ | TV & Famous

2 of 9 Pedro Scooby and Cintia Dicker — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Pedro Scooby and Cintia Dicker — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Cintia Dicker sends a message of good luck to Pedro Scooby, participant of BBB22

In his networks, he has also shown his support for the beloved:

Did you know that Cíntia has already made soap operas here on TV Globo?

In 2014, she acted in “My Little Piece of Floor”. Check out photos: 📷 🔽

Cíntia Dicker in 'Meu Pedacinho de Chão' — Photo: Globo

Milita tells Giacomo that she saw Epa in the car with Serelepe

Cíntia acted alongside big names, such as Antonio Fagundes. It’s no small thing, no!

Cíntia Dicker alongside Antonio Fagundes at the time of 'Meu Pedacinho de Chão' — Photo: Globo

She also participated in the soap operas “Pega Pega” and “Totmente Demais”. In the latter, she played herself.

Cíntia Dicker in 'Pega Pega' — Photo: Globo

Cíntia Dicker in 'Totally Awesome' — Photo: Globo

From the city of Campo Bom, Cíntia is 35 years old and has been working as a model since she was 14 years old. She has modeled for big brands such as Dolce & Gabana, Victoria’s Secrets .

Cintia and Scooby met in 2019, shortly after he ended the brief affair he had with Anitta. The two were seen together for the first time at Rock in Rio and got married in 2021 in Portugal.

On the day of the cat’s birthday, Scooby declared to her on her Instagram profile:

The relationship with the stepchildren, Dom, Ben and Liz, seems to be very affectionate. In 2020, Luana Piovani posted a family photo on her profile in the greatest climate of harmony!

