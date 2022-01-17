who is the ‘luckiest loser in the world’ who wanted to be a Formula 1 driver and will replace Djokovic

Meet Salvatore Caruso, who took over Novak Djokovic’s spot in the first Grand Slam of 2022

Novak Djokovic's Deportation takes the big favorite to the title of the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam, but it also offers a golden opportunity to "Luckiest Loser Alive".

It was in this way that Salvatore Caruso decided this Sunday (16), when he learned that he took Djoko’s place in the Melbourne tournament, in Australia. He faces the Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic at dawn on Monday (17), in a game that moved from Rod Laver to a secondary court in the complex.

“I’m sorry for Djokovic, but I know I’m the luckiest loser in the world”, joked the Italian tennis player, number 150 in the world and who turned 29 last December.

The ranking position of ATP is an indication that even the most fanatical about tennis must know little about Caruso. The Italian, whose best position was 76th in 2020, made his ATP Tour debut in 2016 in Rome, invited thanks to a wild card.

His best results in Grand Slams came in Roland Garros 2019, when he lost to Djokovic, and US Open 2020, when falling to Russian Andrey Rublev. In both campaigns, it stopped in the third round.

And to think that this was not his biggest dream. Despite playing tennis since he was six years old, at which time he even earned a nasty nickname “Salvo Strange” for not getting along with the boys who played football, he always dreamed of being a pilot. formula 1.

As an Italian, I obviously rooted for the Ferrari, in addition to being passionate about Juventus. His sports idols were Alessandro Del Piero, a legend who marked an era with the alvinegra shirt and Italy team, and Lleyton Hewitt, his biggest inspiration in tennis.

Caruso arrives at the Australian Open after reaching the semifinals of Bendigo’s Challenger. Just by playing in the Grand Slam, he has already earned 57,276 thousand euros, the equivalent of BRL 330 thousand. And it can get even better, as long as luck continues to accompany the Italian.