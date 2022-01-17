Who is Valérie Pécresse, the conservative who can defeat Macron

Valérie Pécresse, the conservative Republicans’ presidential candidate in France, has been seen as the biggest challenge to President Emmanuel Macron’s plans to be re-elected in April.

The first woman to run in the presidential elections for the traditional French right-wing party of the likes of Charles de Gaulle, Jacques Chirac and Nicolas Sarkozy, Pécresse is an experienced politician who was once Minister of Education and Budget and now runs the Île-de-region. -France, from Paris.

She was chosen by Republicans in the primary in December, winning a contest with four other contestants in which she took 61% of the vote, and vowed to “bring back authority” to her nation.

Pécresse, seen as a moderate, has described herself as “one-third Thatcher, two-thirds Merkel”. She promises to toughen up policing, limit immigration, raise the retirement age to 65, slim down the public sector and uphold family values.

Among its proposals is the halving of the number of residence visas granted to migrants from outside the European Union.

“I feel the anger of people who feel powerless in the face of violence and the rise of Islamist separatism, who feel their values ​​and lifestyle are threatened by uncontrolled immigration,” she said in her primary victory speech.

Researches

The results of the French elections are still unpredictable, with a large proportion of voters still undecided with three months to go.

Macron is currently the favorite and should reach the second round, when he will likely run with a name from the right – and according to current polls, Pécresse is the candidate most likely to defeat the current president.

An Elabe poll released on Wednesday indicates a tie between Pécresse and the far-right candidate Marine Le Pen, with around 17% each, while Macron appears with 23% of the preference.

In a second round with Macron and Pécresse, the two would be tied, with 50% of the voting intention, according to the poll.

To get there, she will need to win back the voters in the center who voted for Macron in the last election, as well as those farther to the right. These are divided between Le Pen and Eric Zemmour, both candidates with a strong anti-immigration discourse.

Le Pen described Pécresse as the “most Macron-like” candidate, saying the two agree on many issues.

The republican, despite her experience, is seen as a new face in the presidential race – just like Macron when he won the 2017 election. This represents an advantage at a time when the French are unhappy with traditional politics, and after prolonged protests of the yellow vests during Macron’s tenure.

Immigration

Working for his image as a possible statesman, Pécresse has traveled to other European countries. On a visit to Greece this weekend, the candidate marked her hard-line stance on immigration, a stance that could win her votes from voters in the far right camp.

“There is no Europe without borders, and the question of borders is absolutely fundamental today for building European power,” she said on Friday in Athens. “It’s not a fortress Europe, but it’s not a supermarket Europe either. When we have mandatory entry points, that means there are doors. There are doors and you have to go through the door. For me, that’s my European model.”