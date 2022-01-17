Why did BBB22’s Vinicius fall into the public’s favor in such a short time?

Marcos Vinícius, from Ceará, Vyni, exploded on the web a few days after the announcement on BBB22. The brother already has more than 2.3 million followers on Instagram and had his account verified, a historic achievement for any participant before the start of the program. But how to explain such success?

The answer may come with last year’s champion, Juliette. In participation in “Encontro” on TV Globo this Monday morning (1/17), the influencer commented that the Ceará native has used some of her tricks: “He is very funny, right, he called me in direct, he is a fan, right? , he made a photo just like mine, the art too”.

Vinicius is 23 years old and was born in Crato, Ceará. She lives with her father, maternal grandmother and aunt in a family boarding house. From Ceará, Vinicius was the last of the popcorn group to be announced. In a few days, it already has more than 2.3 million followers on Instagram.

Born in Ceará, Vinicius is 23 years old, holds a Bachelor’s degree in Law and classifies himself as a “low-income” influencer. They will compete for the prize of R$ 1.5 million in the reality which starts today with another 19 competitors who are divided into groups Pipoca, which Vinicius is a part of, and Camarote.

