Widow of sertanejo Maurílio says she cried when she returned home after the singer’s death

Luana Ramos, widow of the sertanejo Maurílio (1993 – 2021), revealed that he couldn’t hold back the emotion when he returned to the couple’s house.

The singer, who was paired with Luiza, died on December 29, at the age of 28, as a result of complications from a pulmonary thromboembolism.

On her Instagram profile, Luana made a long outburst two weeks after her husband’s death.

“30 days.. Today it’s been 30 days since I saw you walking, talking, eating for the last time. 30 days we slept together, cuddling.. I had a fever, you also didn’t feel well anymore, uncomfortable with every position that stayed, he even asked to change sides of the bed during the night.. And even though I was sweating with fever, we slept so hugging, but SO hugging.. If I close my eyes and remember, I can still feel the weight of your hug in my arms. my back, your face embedded in my neck and until I hear your snoring in my ear kk .. I miss you”, started writing talking about the lack of the sertanejo.

“This past week I returned to our apartment. It was not easy to open that door without you. I trembled, I cried. Every corner I looked, I remembered us planning which furniture to buy, when I was going to be able to buy it, you wanted everything to please me. The only thing you chose by yourself was the fridge (which I loved), because until then we were going to try to hold on to the fridge I already had, until we had the money for the fridge, but your stepfather gave us some money, added a little more with my mother’s gift that was left and that’s it, we had the fridge! What a joy, we were very chic with that inverted model lol.. We were so blessed.. We had very few things, a few weeks later, we were with the rooms full!”, remembered.

Maurílio’s widow reported that it was very difficult to sleep in the couple’s bed: “It was difficult to sleep in our bed, which became immense. I felt your presence there, always leaving your side of the bed vacant, hoping to wake up and see you, like in one of my dreams that I woke up and saw you there resting and waking up at few, not understanding what had happened in the last month”.

Luana also said that she will keep her good memories with the singer. “The last time I saw you “well”, was when I left you at the airport in Imperatriz, walking through the door, pulling your green suitcase, going on a trip, to do what you love.. And that’s what will stay in my mind, that you went on a trip! When I miss you, I’ll think you’re singing, on the stages of Brazil, because I know you will be! In all the shows together with your partner @cantoraluiza!”.

Recently, Luana Ramos used her social networks to share records of moments with the artist and spoke about the lack of her husband, stating that life lost its fun without him.

