Will Globo close? How are the finances of the largest broadcaster in Latin America – Money Times

The loss of important sporting events – such as Libertadores, games of the Brazilian team and Formula 1 -, in addition to the departure of stars from a part of its cast of artists and presenters, raised some rumors about the financial health of the company. Globe, the largest communications network in Latin America.

Despite this, the broadcaster continues with a robust cash position and a good financial position, reveals the Fitch.

Earlier this month, the ratings agency assigned a BB rating to a proposed $400 million debt issue.

The company will use the proceeds to early repay part of its notes due in 2025 and 2027.

“Globo’s net cash and strong competitive position in the Brazilian media sector support its local currency rating, despite the drop in its operating performance in recent years, due to the migration of advertising revenues to other platforms and the negative impact of the pandemic. ”, puts the agency.

good financial position

Fitch highlights that Globo has one of the strongest financial structures in the region, supported by its net cash position.

While the conglomerate has cash and financial investments of R$12 billion, its debt is in the order of R$5.7 billion.

The company should still maintain a net cash position of R$7 billion to R$10 billion, the agency projects.

“The magnitude of these resources provides the company with significant financial flexibility, despite the devaluation of the real against the dollar. Globo has the flexibility to defer or reduce the payment of dividends”, he says.

In 2021, Globo ended the year with net revenue of R$14 billion and Ebitda (which measures operating income) of R$122 million, with a margin of 0.9%.

Despite this, the rescheduling of soccer games alone cost the broadcaster around R$ 503 million in impacts on Ebitda.

In 2022, net revenue is expected to grow 11%, to R$15.7 billion, mainly due to the increase in the number of Globoplay subscribers, while Ebitda of R$891 million will lead to a margin of 5.7%, he calculates.

Challenges

The loss of television audience is the biggest challenge that Globo will have to face, highlights Fitch.

Traditional programs, such as Jornal Nacional and Fantástico, have been losing audience points year after year, despite the broadcaster holding the lead.

In 2021, the company accounted for 34% of the television audience in the first months of the year, reaching 39% in prime time.

Fitch recalls, however, that the Brazilian pay TV market faces a downturn – at the end of 2020 there were 14.8 million subscribers, 24% less than the 19.5 million in 2014.

“Globo’s strategy to face market changes and the decline of its traditional TV broadcasting business included the launch of Globoplay”, he points out.

According to Fitch, the number of Globoplay subscriptions has increased rapidly — 27% in the 12-month period ending in September 2021.

The share of content and programming in revenues is expected to reach 40% in 2022, against 36% in 2019.

“Globoplay is expanding its subscriber base through offers of packages and partnerships, which should continue to play an important strategic role”, he adds.