William Bonner mocks arrest warrant against him

posted on 01/17/2022 11:54



(credit: TV Globo/Reproduction)

William Bonner used social media to mock the process that accused him of being part of a criminal organization in favor of vaccinating children against covid-19. The action was rejected by the Federal District Court of Justice (TJDFT).

“The judiciary cannot indulge in denialist delusions, when represented by active coexistence on the part of institutions, whether public or not,” said Gláucia Falsarella, a judge who denied the arrest warrant.

As soon as the ad came out, the anchor of the national newspaper shared a photo with a scared face, mocking the situation. In the caption, he just put the date of Sunday, January 16, 2022.

The post went viral and the journalist’s fans commented on the matter. “I’ve seen everything, except asking for the arrest of a reporter who speaks the truth and is for science. We are together, Bonner,” said one. Another reacted: “I’m shocked too, how much delirium you saw! Good luck, I’m your fan!”