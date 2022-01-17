William Bonner’s arrest request for vaccination incentive denied in DF – Politics

Court rejects arrest warrant against William Bonner for encouraging vaccination of children and adolescents (photo: TV GLobo/Disclosure)

The Court of Justice of the Federal District and Territories rejected an action asking for the arrest of journalist William Bonner, from TV Globo, for encouraging vaccination against COVID-19 in children and adolescents. The decision was made public this Sunday (1/16).

In the action, the journalist is accused of participating in an alleged criminal organization to talk about the positive impacts of the immunizer in combating the pandemic.

According to information from the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo, the arrest request was made by the bolsonarista and former candidate for district deputy for PSol, Wilson Issao Koressawa. He accuses the presenter of Jornal Nacional of committing the crimes of inducing people to suicide, of causing an epidemic and of “poisoning drinking water, for common or private use, or food or medicinal substance intended for consumption”.

In her ruling, Judge Glucia Falsarella Pereira Foley called Bonner’s arrest warrant “denial delusions.”

“The Judiciary cannot caress denialist delusions, reproduced by active collusion – when not set on fire – by institutions, whether public or not”, says Foley in an excerpt of the decision.

The magistrate also highlighted the exercise of press freedom and the right of these professionals to criticize.

“For [o professor] Eugnio Bucci, moreover, more than a journalist’s right, freedom of information is a citizen’s right and a duty of the press,” the judge wrote.

In 2020, Wilson Issao Koressawa filed an arrest warrant at the Superior Military Court (STM) against 40 authorities considered antagonists of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

At that time, the following were targets of action: the president of Rede Globo, Jos Roberto Marinho; the 11 justices of the Federal Supreme Court (STF); 25 governors, except for Minas Gerais, Romeu Zema (Novo); the presidents of the Chamber, Rodrigo Maia (DEM-RJ), and of the Senate, Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-RJ); and former Minister of Justice Sergio Moro, the last to be mentioned, according to the website Metrpoles.