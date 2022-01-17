Winter storm in eastern US causes power outages and flight delays | World

Millions of Americans were affected this Sunday (16) by a massive storm that is hitting the eastern United States with snow and ice. The situation caused power outages, road disruptions and flight suspensions.

“A major winter storm will hit the eastern United States between Sunday and Monday,” the National Weather Service (NWS) warned.

According to the NWS, up to 30 centimeters of snow can fall in an area stretching from Tennessee to Georgia in the southeast to Vermont and New York in the northeast. The agency said winds could reach hurricane speeds over the Atlantic coast.

Means of transport suffered interruptions. Thousands of flights were canceled and a portion of Interstate I95 in North Carolina was closed. Drivers were warned about “dangerous road conditions” and congestion.

About 2,900 domestic and international flights had been canceled as of noon on Sunday, according to FlightAware, and another 2,400 had been postponed.

“Arctic air, already present in the central and eastern United States, will combine with this dynamic system to create a layer of snow more than 30 centimeters thick,” explained the NWS.

Florida, to the southeast, with generally good weather, was affected by several tornadoes and snowfall, caused by the storm that also caused property damage and coastal flooding on Sunday, according to the weather channel.

The winter alert worries more than 80 million people, according to the American press. At least 235,000 people were without power in the Southeast, including 150,000 in North Carolina and South Carolina, according to PowerOutage.us.

The governors of Georgia, one of the most affected states, Virginia and North Carolina declared a state of emergency since Friday (14).