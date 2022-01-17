With a duo used to the podium, Vasco bets on a winning spirit to try to go far in Copinha | vasco

In addition to Figueiredo’s goals, Vinícius’ insinuating plays, the security of the defense and the work of coach Igor Guerra in front of the kids, Vasco bets on the winning spirit of a duo quite used to the podium to try to go far in this Copa São Paulo of Junior Football. The team faces São Paulo this Monday, at 8 pm (Brasília time), for the round of 16 of the competition.

Sidney Souto, four-time beach soccer world champion with the Brazilian team, and Mauro Brasil, who was a Paralympic medalist swimmer and world record holder, are part of the Vasco delegation that is in São Paulo and are in their first Cup at the service of the club. Sidney is the supervisor of Vasco’s under-20 category, and Mauro, coordinator of the base’s physiotherapy.

Sidney Souto and Mauro Brasil, from Vasco, at Copinha — Photo: Matheus Babo/Vasco

The medal collector in swimming

Mauro Brasil, 40, had two spells at Vasco as an athlete: 2000 and 2005-2012. After retirement, the Olympic medalist started working as a physiotherapist in the paralympic sport of Cruzmaltino and passed through professional basketball before reaching the coordination of the sector in grassroots football.

The swimmer won his first Olympic medal in Sydney 2000, when he won silver in the 50m freestyle S9 and bronze in the 4x100m freestyle relay. Mauro also has two silver medals at the 2010 World Cup, and another 15 Pan-American medals – 13 gold and two silver. He was three times world record holder in the 50m freestyle S9.

– Even though I don’t come from football, I can share a little of my experience by having participated in great competitions such as Paralympic games and world championships, and won medals in these competitions. Being prepared to make important decisions throughout the game, a strong and winning mentality and being aware of the responsibility to keep the body healthy are some guidelines that I usually pass on to athletes – said Mauro to the ge.

Mauro Brasil in the days when he was a Vasco athlete — Photo: Disclosure/Vasco

The interest in physiotherapy arose when the Vasco professional was still an athlete. Mauro Brasil graduated in 2003, started working in Paralympic sport and was part of Team Brasil at the Rio 2016 Paralympics. Now, he follows Vasco’s youth in São Paulo in their search for the second championship in the biggest youth competition in the country.

– Participating in this competition and also being part of the professional training of these athletes is very rewarding. Our cast is highly qualified and counts on a technical commission of qualified professionals with great experience. The main objective of physiotherapy at Copinha is to reduce the risk of injury to these athletes, as it is a competition with several games in a very small rest space – highlighted the former swimmer.

The multi-champion in beach soccer

Sidney Souto, 41, was also a winning athlete. Four-time beach soccer world champion with the Brazilian team (2006, 2007, 2008 and 2009), the supervisor of Vasco’s under-20 team played in important competitions, such as Copa América, Copa das Nações, Intercontinental Cup, South American Games ( champion), Mundialito and Cup Qualifiers. He also won the 2011 Copa do Brasil with Botafogo and the 2018 Libertadores with the Vitória shirt.

– As I was an athlete and went through many good and bad things, victories and defeats, disappointments, injuries etc., I understand what athletes feel. With that I try to give the best every day, spending all my energy so that everything works in the best possible way for everyone. The boys deal with pressure from an early age, winning is in Vasco’s DNA. And when victory comes on the field, you feel the work done – Sidney told ge.

Sidney celebrating a goal for the Brazilian beach soccer team — Photo: Marcello Zambrana

Brother of former football player Rodrigo Souto, Sidney arrived at Vasco in 2019 to work as an observer in attracting new talent. In 2020, he assumed the position of supervisor from under-7s to under-10s, and became an assistant in the supervision of under-20s when activities returned during the pandemic. Last year, he took over the under-17 category before the Brasileirão and was promoted to under-20 in the second half, when Clauber Rocha left the role.

– I am very grateful to Clauber, because he taught me practically everything about this supervisor role, today he is the supervisor of Vasco’s professional. This role is practically a link between all the departments of the club, from the cleaning guy to the guy who takes care of the field, passing through the manager of the base. We need to adjust all the demands so that everything works in the best possible way, whether in the day to day of training or in trips and games – explained the supervisor.

Vasco is undefeated in the SP Junior Football Cup. Last Saturday, the team drew 1-1 with Audax-SP in normal time and won 4-3 on penalties to advance to the round of 16. Before, he had scored four victories. The game against São Paulo, this Monday, will be broadcast by sportv.

