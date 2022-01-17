With an outbreak of Covid-19, Pantanal has its premiere postponed by Globo

The new wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, with the Ômicron variant, has been affecting several television productions. Now it was the turn of the soap opera Pantanal, which had to have its premiere date changed by Globo. According to information from journalist Patrícia Kogut, from the newspaper O Globo, the release of the remake was postponed by two weeks.

Previously scheduled to premiere on March 14, Pantanal will now begin airing on the 28th. That’s because there were contagions between the actors and production – such as Bruna Linzmeyer, Selma Egrei. Leticia Salles and director Rogério Gomes – and the recordings were delayed. In this way, the current 9 pm soap opera, Um Lugar ao Sol, will be stretched.

Lícia Manzo’s plot has already been fully recorded, the sets have already been dismantled and the entire cast demobilized. Therefore, the lengthening of the story will be all done in the editing.

Pantanal is authored by Bruno Luperi, with text supervision by his grandfather, Benedito Ruy Barbosa, writer of the original version of the novel. Alanis Guillen was chosen to be the new Juma Marruá, a role immortalized by Cristiana Oliveira in the production shown in 1990 by TV Manchete.

Covid-19 outbreak also hits Beyond the Illusion

Another soap opera that has been suffering from contagions is the next one at 6 pm, Além da Ilúsão, which is scheduled to premiere on February 7th.

Malu Galli, Antonio Calloni and Alexandra Richter are among those who caught the disease. Despite the mild symptoms, due to the vaccination of the actors, the isolation directly affected the recording script, as well as at the end of the year, with the influenza outbreak.

The protagonists, Larissa Manoela and Rafael Vitti, were not infected, and their recording front remains unchanged.