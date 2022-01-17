With Diego Costa free, Corinthians opens the week in search of progress in hiring a striker | Corinthians

So far, the only signing announced by Corinthians for 2022 was midfielder Paulinho, an idol who returned to the club with a two-year contract.

The next name to be confirmed by Timão should be Bruno Melo, 29 years old. The left-back, who can also act as a defender and midfielder, has been training with the alvinegro cast since last week. The Corinthians board awaits the arrival of documents from Fortaleza to make official his arrival on loan until the end of the season.

President of Fortaleza praises Bruno Melo in the Live of Central do Mercado

Another who awaits the resolution of bureaucratic issues to sign a loan contract is defender Robson Bambu. The 24-year-old player, who belongs to Nice, from France, has already visited the Corinthians CT and underwent medical examinations at the end of last week.

In addition to them, Timão has advanced negotiation with goalkeeper Ivan, from Ponte Preta. The club must acquire 50% of the athlete’s economic rights – the value of the transaction is still kept secret by the parties.

Ivan was diagnosed with Covid-19 and, because of this, he has not yet been able to undergo evaluations at Corinthians, which will take place in the next few days.

Having these reinforcements already “triggered”, Corinthians now prioritizes the hiring of a striker. At the same time that it preaches calm and care not to make mistakes, the alvinegra board would like to resolve this issue soon and has already warned that it does not intend to wait until the mid-year window to get a number 9.

One of the names in the alvinegra sights, striker Diego Costa confirmed on Sunday the termination of his contract with Atlético-MG. With the way open, Timão intends to open negotiations with the 33-year-old player.

Arthur Cabral, from Basel, Switzerland, also entered the Corinthians radar. However, the business is not easy. The player has a contract until the middle of next year and is also of interest to clubs in Europe.

– You can’t set a deadline, you also don’t have a defined target. The profile I put, of a player who has marketing, has a name. We have partners in terms of salaries, not purchases, participation in rights, even because it is prohibited by FIFA. Since it’s marketing-based, it has to be a strong name. We have 9 jerseys playing all over the world. Corinthians is not expecting one. Since the news came out about Cavani, whether or not he was going to terminate, Corinthians has been looking. Our football department, Roberto, Alessandro, Cifut staff, coach and commission, we monitor the market daily. Things change fast – explained President Duilio Monteiro Alves, in an interview last Wednesday.

Timão debuts in the season on the 25th, when it faces Ferroviária, at Neo Química Arena, for the first round of Paulistão.