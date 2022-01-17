With embezzlement and a goal by Du Queiroz, Corinthians beats Inter de Limeira in a training game | Corinthians

Corinthians faced their first opponent in 2022 this Sunday. And won. In a training game held at CT Joaquim Grava, under heavy rain, Timão beat Inter de Limeira by 1-0.

The goal was scored by Du Queiroz, at the end of the match. The steering wheel entered in the second half, with ten other reserve athletes.

With the holders, Corinthians even scored a goal with Paulinho, but he was annulled by the referee, who scored a foul on the midfielder. João Victor and Mantuan also had chances. The first half ended goalless.

Midfielders Willian and Renato Augusto and striker Jô, who performed after the other athletes for having been infected by Covid-19, did not participate in the activity.

Unable to count on the trio, coach Sylvinho repeated the lineup used in training last Friday, with Mantuan in charge of the attack. He also kept Lucas Piton in place of Fábio Santos, at left-back, and used Gabriel as a starter in front of the defense.

Corinthians started the training game with: Cássio, Fagner, João Victor, Gil, Lucas Piton; Gabriel, Paulinho, Giuliano; Gabriel Pereira, Róger Guedes and Gustavo Mantuan.

In the second stage, Timão played with: Matheus Donelli; João Pedro, Raul Gustavo, Bruno Mello, Fábio Santos; Cantillo, Du Queiroz, Xavier; Gustavo Silva, Adson and Luan.

Defender Danilo Avelar and forward Jonathan Cafú worked on another field. Midfielder Roni, who felt pain in the posterior muscle of his right thigh in Saturday’s activity, stayed inside the CT, undergoing treatment.

The alvinegro cast returns to training this Monday afternoon.

Timão debuts in the season on the 25th, when it faces Ferroviária, at Neo Química Arena, for the first round of Paulistão.