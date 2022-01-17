With Faustão, Band starts project to surpass SBT in the audience

× Photo: Publicity / TV Bandeirantes

The Band premieres this Monday, at 8:30 pm, the Faustão program. “Faustão na Band” marks the broadcaster’s return to prime time, abandoned in 2003 for the commercialization of “Show da Fé”, by RRSoares, and an even more daring project, which could change the order of magnitude of open TV.

Currently in fourth place in the Ibope of Greater São Paulo, a region that concentrates more than half of Brazil’s advertising investment, Band wants to take advantage of the stupefaction of SBT to, little by little, return to the Top 3 in the market., something that has not happened in almost thirty years.

Band’s mission, according to Kantar’s figures, is far from impossible. With the entry of “SBT Notícias” in the evening band, SBT lost a good part of its usual audience and started to suffer punctual defeats to the new rival. Last Wednesday, for example, the Saads’ net beat Silvio Santos’ home by 2.9 to 2.7 points in the 12:00 to 18:00 range. The damage was not greater thanks to the Mexican soap operas.

There are two weaknesses of the Band during business hours: the mornings, which have little influence on the general picture of the audience, and the evenings, which are decisive for all networks. The bet is that Faustão will solve this second problem, drawing or drastically reducing the distance for the rerun of “Carinha de Anjo”, a children’s soap opera that SBT airs from 8:30 pm to 10:30 pm. If this is confirmed, the Band would lack a competitive product between 10:30 pm and 12:00 am, since Datena and “Jornal da Band” score well between 6:00 pm and 8:30 pm.

The Band puzzle, assembled by Antonio Zimmerle, former programming director at Globo, is still concentrated on weekdays. There is, however, strong investment for Saturdays and Sundays. The network acquired the rights to broadcast two top series — “Vikings” and “Outlander” — and brought the first seasons of “House of Cards”, a Netflix hit that had an early ending due to Kevin Spacey, in tow. Added to this world of canned goods is the maintenance of Formula 1, which in November and December imposed defeats on Globo, and the hiring of the “Encrenca” troupe, RedeTV’s last breath!.

After Faustão’s debut, Band’s chips will be concentrated in the FIFA Club World Cup, which features Palmeiras as the highlight. The same Palmeiras that, months ago, guaranteed SBT the highest rating of the last nineteen years. Depending on the rates of Alviverde’s first game and its long-awaited arrival in the tournament final, the logic is that Band will try out third place in February.

SBT’s luck, it seems, is lost on some game show roulette from the last century.

