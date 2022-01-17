With few children in line, father reports delay at UBS to start vaccination – Direto das Ruas

He says they demanded a “quorum” of children in line for the bottle to be opened; Sesau denies vaccination refusal

Entrance of the UBS of Jardim Jockey Club, in Campo Grande, one of the points where lack of vaccination was reported. (Photo: Henrique Kawaminami)

At least one health post stopped offering pediatric vaccines for covid-19, this afternoon (16), in Campo Grande, due to the low demand for children, aged 11, to receive the immunizer. According to a report sent through the channel straight from the streets, at least 10 individuals were needed in the queue for the immunizer vial to be opened.

Because they have a different dosage, each ampoule offers the possibility of immunizing more than one person. However, when the bottle is opened, it must be used within the stipulated time in the package insert to avoid intercurrences.

Civil servant Ricardo Martins, 47, took his daughter, who is old enough to be vaccinated, to the Basic Health Unit (UBS) of Jardim Jóquei Clube, between Rua do Hipódromo and Avenida Paulista, but complains that she ran out of the dose when she was there.

According to him, around 2:40 pm, the unit had no children in line to be vaccinated. “I was told that I would have to have 10 children, to open the vaccination bottle. Otherwise, they would not have been able to vaccinate her and they could not tell me where I could take her. I was told that six came [crianças], but not vaccinated.”

He then went to the UBS in Bairro Coronel Antonino, but without success, initially. Ricardo reports that he waited several minutes for the situation to be resolved and for his daughter to be immunized. “They told me to wait, wait, and they even ordered me to go to Seleta. […] but now I’m in line.”

THE Campo Grande News questioned Sesau (Municipal Secretariat of Public Health), which reports the inexistence of vaccine refused to children. “In contact with the management of the district of which the UBS Jockey Club is a part, we were informed that the vaccination is proceeding normally.”

There is no record of any vaccine denial episode, but guidance is being reinforced so that there is no limitation of access”, says Sesau.

According to the folder, the practice of avoiding opening a new bottle is only adopted close to the end of the unit’s working hours, so that there are no losses. The UBSs close at 5 pm and, therefore, Ricardo was on time.

“Sesau reinforces that in situations like this, the citizen can contact the Ombudsman through the number 3314-9955 for the complaint to be properly formalized and the appropriate measures adopted.”

Vaccination – Vaccines, in general, have been used in children for centuries and in Brazil, they are part of the list of immunizing agents of the PNI (National Immunization Plan). Pfizer’s doses against coronavirus, in a different dosage from those used in adults, were approved by Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency), the country’s highest regulatory body, for meeting safety and efficacy criteria.

Sesau reinforces the benefits of immunization, so that the chance of serious cases is reduced, and evaluates that the demand has been positive, at least in the first days, “considering that at this first moment the public is still very limited”.

The calendar is open only to children aged five to 11 with comorbidities, quilombolas and those aged 11 without comorbidities and 11 vaccination points are open this Sunday. As determined by the SES (State Department of Health), new age groups will be included in the coming days.

Consequently, adherence is expected to increase with the availability of new doses and expansion by age group. In any case, it is important to support, especially from the press, in raising awareness among parents and guardians about the importance of vaccination.”

According to the folder, at least 555 individuals were vaccinated with the first dose on the first day of opening vaccination to this public.

Anti-covid doses are applied in several countries of the world, from different continents, such as Germany, Argentina, Belgium, Bolivia, Canada, Chile, China, Cuba, Denmark, United States, France, Italy, Portugal, among others.

