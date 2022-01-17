With practically closed group, São Paulo has edges in the cast before Paulistão | São Paulo

Ten days before the start of the season, with the debut in the Paulista Championship, São Paulo has slowed down in the market after hiring five reinforcements for 2022. But the board still has edges to trim, especially with players who are not in Rogério Ceni’s plans. .

Last week, in an interview with Market Center at the ge, president Julio Casares said that the squad is “practically” closed, leaving a gap for business opportunities – Ceni would still like to have a defender to compose the squad and a winger to be a starter, the latter a priority until now reached after conversations with Douglas Costa and Soteldo.

– I said practically. When you talk practically, or you can have it, without creating expectation of auction A, auction B, opportunity, but you can have one or two pieces, as long as it’s important, with good cost-benefit, financial responsibility and budget – said the top hat.

If the arrivals of athletes have cooled, the club is still looking for new destinations for players that Ceni does not intend to use in 2022. The two main cases are those of Vitor Bueno and Pablo.

The striker already has one interested. Which, recently, was not enough for him to leave Morumbi. This time, however, he wants to move.

After refusing proposals from Ceará and Santos, for loans, which had the endorsement of São Paulo, Pablo approached Athletico, his former club. And then it was the tricolor board who put up barriers.

The people of Paraná, aware of Pablo’s desire and São Paulo’s clear intention to release the athlete, try to convince the people of São Paulo to release him free of charge. The player himself proposed a termination in which he would give up the remainder of the contract (there are two years of contract estimated at around R$ 14 million), as long as he received amounts that are late.

– He (Pablo) contributed, but at the moment he is not part of the plans for the future. And São Paulo wants to solve it… There must be care, because we have already invested R$ 26 million. Pablo has everything to shine again. But everything has details – declared Casares.

Vitor Bueno’s situation has caused less friction, but has not yet been resolved.

The midfielder, who like Pablo is also the target of the crowd, is training separately from the rest of the squad at the beginning of this season.

São Paulo and the player’s representatives are looking for a new club for him, still without success. With a contract until 2023 and a high salary, the options that have emerged so far have foundered. An agreement for an early termination cannot be ruled out, but the priority strategy is to lend it.

Bueno and Pablo – who is away in isolation for having been diagnosed with Covid-19 – cost São Paulo around R$800,000, and a mission of the board is to reduce the football payroll.

Eder’s case, on the other hand, seems resolved, at least for now. The striker fits the same criteria as Pablo and Vitor Bueno, with a high salary and little use in the team.

The board even proposed an early termination to the player, but he rejected it. With just one more year left on his contract, Eder should be kept in the squad – he has been training normally since his re-performance a week ago.

With reinforcements from Rafinha, Jandrei, Alissom, Patrick and Nikão, São Paulo starts the season on the 27th, when they face Guarani, in the state championship, in Campinas.

