With reinforcements and new coach, club starts pre-season

The year officially begins for Atlético-MG, this Monday (17), with regard to the preparation of the squad for the season. The players will present themselves again this afternoon in Cidade do Galo, at 15:00, with the presence of new reinforcements and the coach ‘El Turco’ Mohamed, who will have the mission to lead the multi-champion team to other great goals.

The alvinegro coach arrived in Belo Horizonte this Sunday afternoon (16). However, according to the club, he will only be presented to the press next week. Upon landing, the coach quickly answered the press and highlighted his happiness for the new challenge. The technician arrives with three other assistants.

“Happy to be here and to manage a great club in America. I promise a lot of work, with great expectation to continue with titles that Cuca achieved in 2021. I am very happy to be here and work from tomorrow”, he said.

Who is also already in the capital of Minas Gerais is the Uruguayan defender Diego Godín. He landed last Saturday (15) and also spoke quickly on landing.

“A new challenge, new emotions. With a lot of desire to learn and keep learning. It’s been a lot of years playing in South America, but specifically not in Brazilian football. A lot of desire and a lot of ambition to give the best for the club”, he said. .

Godín will join the other two reinforcements previously announced by Galo: forwards Ademir and Fábio Gomes. Due to the increase in Covid cases in the country, the club informed that the athletes will be concentrated in Cidade do Galo in the pre-season, being released sporadically.