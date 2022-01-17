With reinforcements from base players, learn how São Paulo’s training was this Sunday

São Paulo ended the first training week of 2022 with an activity in the morning since Sunday. Lacking nine players who tested positive for Covid-19, coach Rogério Ceni had reinforcements from base athletes.

The coach, after the athletes did physical exercises, commanded a collective. The team prepares for its debut in the Campeonato Paulista, scheduled for the 27th, against Guarani, in Campinas.

?? Barra Funda CT ?? Learn more about this morning’s workout > https://t.co/NiJH1si6i5 ?? Erico Leonan / saopaulofc pic.twitter.com/YZN3izrBMJ — Sao Paulo FC (@SaoPauloFC) January 16, 2022

São Paulo had two new absences this Sunday, as Arboleda and Welington were diagnosed with Covid-19 and isolated. They join Pablo, Thiago Couto, Reinaldo, Rodrigo Nestor, Rafael Silva, Patrick and Danilo Gomes, who are still away from training.

?? With Sunday work, the cast closed the first week of pre-season.#VamosSãoPaulo ???? ?? Erico Leonan / saopaulofc pic.twitter.com/vzwBWBrjzf — Sao Paulo FC (@SaoPauloFC) January 16, 2022

The tricolor cast will perform again this Monday morning, when they will also perform activities in the afternoon.

