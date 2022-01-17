Without a strong centre-forward, creating the base can become Corinthians’ alternative for the sector

At the end of last season, the board of Corinthians considered lending attacking midfielder Gustavo Mantuan, but coach Sylvinho prevented that from happening. It was always in the coach’s interest to count on the athlete, but the beginning of 2022 brought a surprise about how he should be useful to the Corinthians squad.

Without Jô in the first training sessions this year, Mantuan was responsible for being the Corinthians striker in the initial work. The holder of the role returned to face-to-face activities three days ago, after recovering from Covid-19, but has not yet trained with the ball, which indicates that the Corinthians team will be the holder in this Sunday’s training game against Inter de Limeira. , at CT Joaquim Grava.

With Gustavo Mantuan as the last man on Timão’s offensive line, the tendency is for Sylvinho to think of a team close to the one he climbed in his first games in charge of the club, in mid-June and July, with Luan floating like a false nine and opening space for edge athletes to also enter the area more, or as he tested with Róger Guedes, more towards the end of the year, being the center forward.

In the first case, the alternative for shirt 7 was due to the lack of point guards, and the Corinthians coach’s intention was to have a player to assist in the set-up, but who would step in the area to also finish, in addition to the already mentioned idea of ​​having the most participants in the last third of the field. At the time, Luan outlined a return to good form, unlike Jô, but little by little this was reversed and the more experienced striker started a sequence of good games and goals, which consolidated him as a starter, although the positive moment did not remain for long. time.

And precisely because of the lack of sequence of good performances by Jô, Sylvinho came to test Róger Guedes as a false nine. In this circumstance, Timão already had great point guards in its squad, after the arrival of Giuliano, Renato Augusto and Willian, but shirt 77 could not maintain the game dynamics proposed by the coaching staff. Another popular reinforcement, however, Róger Guedes was being mainly responsible for the effective attacking moves. At the same time, boys like Adson, Du Queiroz and Gabriel Pereira emerged in spaces from the middle to the front. However, although the idea was to use all the players in good form, using them outside their best positions resulted in a drop in performance and Sylvinho retreated from the decision.

What happens is that, in fact, there is no confidence that Jô can be the Corinthians striker for the season, even if he had been the team’s top scorer in 2021. Advanced age causes the striker to fall out of production every year. and, with that, the board of Corinthians has been racing since the beginning of the transfer window for a ‘9 shirt’ of weight. Suárez, Cavani and Diego Costa emerge as the main names, and the first did not even want to hear Timão’s proposal, due to the lack of interest in playing in South America at the moment, the second was even interested, but must fulfill his contract with Manchester United, from England until the end, in the middle of the year, and frustrated the plans of the alvinegra team, and the third is monitored because it can terminate its contract with Atlético-MG.

However, the only Corinthians striker in the current squad is Jô, who, with Covid-19, was out of the club’s first training sessions last week, returned two days ago, but still hasn’t worked with the ball. It was then up to coach Sylvinho to bet on Mantuan as an alternative to shirt 77 or even be the solution while the club doesn’t find the striker to rock the blocks.

Gustavo Mantuan do Timão’s start was great. He has been at the club since he was 11 years old, but he had his first chances in 2020, having made seven games, the first four coming in during them, but standing out and becoming a starter in three others, among them his last one so far, against Vasco, in São Januário, for the 18th round of the Brasileirão of that year, when he scored one of the goals in the Corinthians triumph by 2 to 1. Eight days later, however, the athlete tore the cruciate ligament in his left knee during training with the Brazilian Under-20 team.

The injury left the midfielder, who can now also be a striker, out of action for almost a year, returning to the list in September 2021, but actually taking the field in just three games, coming in during all of them and playing for one minute. against Sport, for the 25th round of the last Brazilian, four against São Paulo, for the 27th, and 30 against Juventude, in the 38th.