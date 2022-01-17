Without Brazilians, FIFA announces The Best winner this 2nd







FIFA does once again, due to the pandemic, the virtual award of The Best

FIFA reveals this Monday, the 17th, in Zurich, Switzerland, the winners of the The Best. Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski and Mohamed Salah are the contenders for the 2021 best player in the world award. There are no Brazilians in any of the categories, including best player, best coach (men’s and women’s team), best goalkeeper and goalkeeper, in addition to of the most beautiful goal, the award Puskas.

It should be noted that, unlike the Golden Ball, an award organized by France Football magazine, The Best considers the athlete’s performance during the European season, in this case, from October 8, 2020 to August 7, 2021. FIFA says who continues to follow the health measures related to the covid-19 pandemic and, therefore, will perform the ceremony virtually once again.

Coaches and captains from all FIFA-affiliated teams, as well as specialized journalists representing each nation, voted between 22 November and 10 December last year to choose the best player in the world. Brazil has not won the award since Kaká won it in 2007, and has no representative among the finalists in any category. Neymar and the Italian-Brazilian Jorginho reached the pre-list of the ten most voted and, among the goalkeepers, Alisson and Ederson are part of the top ten.

the competitors

The current owner of the trophy is Robert Lewandowski, from Bayern Munich and the Polish national team. The striker is going through a great phase, and is one of the favorites to take the award for the second time. It has the usual competition from Lionel Messi, who boasts six trophies and is the biggest winner of the FIFA award. The Argentinian, by the way, debunked the Pole in the Ballon d’Or recently and expanded his hegemony. Mohamed Salah is considered the underdog in the contest. The Egyptian appears in the top 3 of the awards for the second time. In 2018, it ranked third.

Today at Paris Saint-Germain, Messi is among the finalists for his performance even when he defended Barcelona. Although the Spanish team was already in a financial and sporting crisis in that period, the Argentine achieved expressive numbers individually. There were 43 goals and 17 assists in 57 matches, also counting the numbers with the shirt of the Argentine national team, which led in the conquest of the Copa América. The other cup he lifted in 2021 before leaving the Catalan team was the Copa del Rey.

Lewandowski is going through a formidable phase. The Polish is a goalscoring machine and he doesn’t drop his level. The Bayern Munich forward scored an incredible 51 goals in 44 matches last season. He also contributed eight assists. He was the protagonist of the Bavarian team in winning the German Championship and the German Super Cup.

If in 2018 Salah had a good chance of taking the award due to the great phase lived by Liverpool, this time he appears as an underdog. The first half of 2021 was discreet, and his performance only grew between the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022, when he leads Liverpool. Last season, the Egyptian recorded 26 goals and six passes in 45 matches and ended 2020/2021 without titles.

Other categories

In the female category, the Spanish Jennifer Hermoso and Alexia Putellas, both from Barcelona, ​​and the Australian Sam Kerr, from Chelsea, compete for the most important award.

Among the goalkeepers, Alisson and Ederson are part of the top ten, but did not reach the top 3. The finalists for the position this year are the Senegalese Mendy, from Chelsea, the Italian Donnarumma, from PSG, and the German Neuer, from Bayern Munich. . In the women’s, the nominees are the German Ann-Katrin, from Chelsea, the Chilean Christiane Endler, from Lyon, and the Canadian Stephanie Lynn Marie Labbé, from PSG.

Pep Guardiola, champion of Manchester City, Thomas Tuchel, who led Chelsea to the Champions League, and Roberto Mancini, champion of the Euro Cup with the Italian national team, are vying for the honor of best coach. In women’s football, the top three are Spain’s Lluís Cortés, from Barcelona, ​​England’s Emma Hayes, Chelsea’s coach, and Dutch Sarina Wiegman, England’s captain.

In this edition, Puskás are vying for the handwriting by Argentine Lamela, from Tottenham, scored in the derby against Arsenal, the midfield goal by Czech Patrik Schik for the Czech Republic in a duel against Scotland, and the bicycle by Iranian Taremi, from Porto, against Chelsea.

In partnership with FIFPRO, the players’ union, the award also defines a lineup of the world’s top 11, by position. This award will also be given to women. In addition, FIFA will present the Fair Play honor and the Fan Award, dedicated to the stories of passionate fans for their teams. Two Brazilians have already won in this category.