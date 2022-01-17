Without Soteldo, strikers are speculated in São Paulo for 2022; see the names

Last Friday (14), Julio Casares, president of São Paulo, announced the withdrawal of the negotiation for Yeferson Soteldo, from Toronto FC. The representative explained that the club has reached its ‘limit’ and could not make a higher proposal for the Venezuelan. With that, other names began to emerge as possible reinforcements for the sector, such as the veteran Nani. On his YouTube channel, journalist Jorge Nicola revealed who the players would be and the possibility of signing them.

Free in the market after leaving Orlando City, from the USA, the Portuguese Nani was one of the team’s highlights in recent seasons and would have been one of the names suggested to Tricolor. In contact with Casares, Jorge Nicola received the following response: “There is no poll“.

Another forward fanned out at Morumbi is Dylan Borrero, from Atlético Mineiro, who is approaching a deal with Athletico Paranaense. According to the São Paulo president, the name was also not evaluated: “we never thought“, he said.

Finally, the last one who could be a reinforcement is Martín Ojeda, a striker on the side of Godoy Cruz, who was featured last season for the club. In contact with his source at Tricolor, Nicola asked if the player had been considered for 2022 and heard the answer: “No chances“.

It is worth mentioning that other names such as Brian Ocampo and Sorriso have already been discarded by the board and there is no chance of agreement.

Internacional gives a hat to São Paulo

After the negotiations with the attacker David, from Fortaleza, Rogério Ceni tried to convince the athlete, but São Paulo did not find itself in a position to open its coffers for an investment in the player.

With that, according to Jorge Nicola, Internacional is approaching the contract of David and will have to pay around R$ 10 million reais to acquire part of the rights of the striker. Leão do Pici conditions an exit with a cash payment of R$ 5 million reais, accepted by Colorado.

