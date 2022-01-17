Without vaccine, Djokovic will not be able to compete at Roland Garros







Djokovic was deported from Australia for not justifying the lack of vaccination Photo: EPA / Ansa – Brazil

The French government has informed that all people involved in the Roland Garros dispute, including athletes, must be vaccinated against Covid-19. The measure will be a barrier for tennis player Novak Djokovic, who was left out of the Australian Open for not having been immunized.

The decision by the authorities of the European country comes shortly after the Minister of Sport of France, Roxana Maracineanu, confirmed that tennis players could compete even if they were not immunized against the new coronavirus.

“The vaccination certificate has been adopted. As soon as the law is enacted, it will be mandatory to present it to enter public places already subject to the pass (stadium or theater) and it will be valid for all French or foreign spectators, athletes and officials”, he declared. Maracineanu.

The measure by the local government will directly impact the Serbian Djokovic, who is in serious danger of being left out of the French Grand Slam. The competition is set to begin on May 22.

Number 1 tennis player in the world, Djokovic was deported from Australia for not justifying the lack of vaccination against Covid-19. With that, the Serbian was prevented from disputing the Australian Open.

The Australian Federal Court rejected an appeal to prevent the annulment of the Serbian’s entry visa to the country. Without a vaccine against the disease, Djokovic did not prove the medical reason that would exempt him from the immunization. .