Xand Avião receives surreal response from participant profile after revelation

Xand Plane created a somewhat hilarious situation on social media. The singer revealed that he found the name of one of the participants of the BBB 2022 very similar to the name of a country and was in danger of changing.

“I’m going to spend a little time confusing Slovenia and Slovakia, I apologize for now friends“, said the musician. The profile of the new sister joined in the fun and tried to answer.

“There’s nothing, Safadão. It can confuse (laughs)“, shot. Xand countered: “(Laughter) My friend, then you broke me”. On a webpage, which posted a print of the situation, the artist added: “I didn’t even have time to dodge that rajadão”.

BBB 2022 participant, Miss Pernambuco becomes a meme on social media because of the name

Miss Slovenia, 25, managed to stir social media soon after being the fifth participant revealed at BBB 2022. The girl, who occupies the popcorn group, has a degree in Marketing, but does not dispense with a good fuzuê on the internet.

Her name, which was inspired by the division of Yugoslavia, chosen by her father, was among the most talked about topics on Friday afternoon (14). Memes have already started to appear in full force.

The sister would be called Bosnia-Herzegovina, but the mother of the Pernambuco woman did not authorize it. However, another family member has a different name. The brother is called Oedipus, thanks to a Greek story written by Sophocles.

She lives with her parents and interrupted her graduation when she won Miss Pernambuco in 2018 and started to envision a new career, focused on the internet. In the same year, she participated in Miss Brazil and won the title of best oratory of the contest.

Single, the new sister of BBB 2022 said that there is no lack of option, but for quality. He claims to be very competitive and says he will run after the prize:

“I’m even ashamed to say how competitive I am. I fought for everything alone in life. I create goals and go after them. But I know that what will define whether I deserve R$ 1.5 million are my attitudes”.

Slovenia assured that it is calculating and strategizing for everything, but at the same time it is sentimental. “This lack of balance makes me who I am.”, revealed.

