‘You have more followers than me’

Vyni is already a success even before entering the most watched house in Brazil. Less than 48 hours after being announced as one of the confined of the “BBB 22” popcorn group, the cearense hit 2 million followers on Instagram.

Kerline, the first eliminated from the last edition of the reality show, did not let Vyni’s expressive numbers go unnoticed. On TikTok, the digital influencer posted a video making fun of herself. “What about Vyni who didn’t even enter the house and already has more followers than me?”, he wrote.

Behind Vyni, sister Slovenia is the second popcorn participant who gained the most followers. Today, she woke up with over 800k on Instagram. In the lanterninha of the popcorn group is the model Natália, with 178 thousand.

From the popcorn group, Vyni and Slovenia are also vying for the favoritism of the UOL to win the “BBB 22”. Vinicius is the favorite to take the prize, with 30.41%. Slovenia is in second place with 18.97%. Today, Eliezer is the usher, with 3.84%.

The poll measures exclusively the preference of the readers of the UOL. It has no scientific sampling value and also does not interfere with the program’s progress. What’s your favorite popcorn contestant so far? Vote now!