Zayla rocks Guebo’s wedding with a gift · TV News

After having sex with Zayla (Heslaine Vieira) shortly before his marriage to Justina (Cinnara Leal), Guebo (Maicon Rodrigues) will still have a scare in Nos Tempos do Imperador. On the day of the ceremony, the boy’s ex will pay a visit to his fiancee and deliver an unexpected gift, which will further shake the structures of the party in Globo’s six o’clock soap opera.

At the chapter scheduled to air this Monday (17 ), Candida’s daughter (Dani Ornellas) will ask to talk to her rival while she gets ready to formalize the union with her beloved. Upon learning of the meeting between the two, Guebo will run after them, desperate with the possibility that the poisonous one will reveal the night of love they had.

“What do you want here, Zayla?”, he will ask. “I came to bring a gift”, the girl will sigh. Next, the young woman will take a cameo that she got from Guebo’s mother before she died. He will find that he has an equal.

“The two together form one. I think it’s right for the other half to stay with Justina”, says Zayla when delivering the object and emphasizing that she won’t stay for the ceremony. “All three of us know why,” she will explain. In the sequence, even with the heavy weather, Justina and Guebo will get married.

In the Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of New World (2017). The telenovela will end next month, giving way to the screening of Além da Illusion, starring Larissa Manoela and Rafael Vitti.

