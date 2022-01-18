10 richest in the world doubled their fortunes in the pandemic, says Oxfam

While the drop in income of the poorest during the pandemic has contributed to the death of 21,000 people a day, the fortunes of the 10 richest men in the world have doubled since March 2020, according to a report by Oxfam.

The institution claims that, if only a 99% tax payment were charged on earnings, the resources would be enough to distribute vaccine against covid-19 to the entire world population, in addition to health infrastructure and social protection works. “Even with all that, these men would be $8 billion richer than they were before the pandemic,” calculates Oxfam.

The group of 10 billionaires who did the most well in the pandemic includes Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Bernard Arnault and family, Bill Gates, Larry Ellison, Larry Page, Sergey Brin, Mark Zuckerberg, Steve Ballmer and Warren Buffet. The joint fortune went from US$ 700 billion (R$ 3.8 trillion) to US$ 1.5 trillion (R$ 8.3 trillion) during the health crisis.

The richest in the world

Musk is against taxing mega-fortunes and argues that he uses resources to secure missions to Mars. (Source: Pixabay/Tumisu/Reproduction)Source: Pixabay/Tumisu/Reproduction

Musk’s fortune, considered the richest man in the world by Forbes magazine, had an impressive growth of 1,000% in the period. The Tesla and SpaceX owner received billions of dollars in government subsidies, the Oxfam report points out.

Despite not having paid income taxes in 2018, the executive was critical of a proposed billion-dollar tax in 2021, arguing that his “plan is to use the money to take humanity to Mars and preserve the light of conscience.”

Inequality in Brazil

According to Oxfam, low-income countries suffered more from the health crisis, as they had to deal with austerity measures and structural adjustment. This deepened, even more, the social and racial inequalities in the world.

In Brazil, the institution says that Afro-descendants and indigenous people face lasting and disproportionate impacts during the pandemic. Blacks are 1.5 times more likely to die from Covid-19 than whites. In São Paulo, residents of upscale neighborhoods have a life expectancy 14 years higher than residents of less favored areas.