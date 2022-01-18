13-year-old girl sexually abused on a bus – Gerais

Girl was sexually harassed inside a collective in Patos de Minas (photo: Illustrative image – naeimasgary/Pixabay) A 22-year-old man was arrested in the act for sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl in public transport, in Patos de Minas, in Alto Paranaba, Minas Gerais. The harassment was reported during the journey by passengers this Monday (1/17).

In the event, the bus driver, noticing the agitation of the passengers, stopped the vehicle and called the Military Police to attend the scene. According to the military, the author was seen harassing the girl inside the bus, putting his hand on the victim’s breasts.

The girl was crying a lot, according to the police, and reported that, during the journey, the man, who was sitting in the back seat, slid his hand down her back to the underside of her breasts several times. According to the PM, the perpetrator confessed to the harassment and confirmed the reports.

The police also went to the company responsible for the bus line to check the internal cameras of the bus, but the person in charge of the company stated that they were not working.

After the incident, the victim was taken home by the military and left with her mother. The author was taken to the police station.

How to report violence against women? What does the law on rape in Brazil say? According to the Brazilian Penal Code, in its article 213, in the wording given by Law 2015, of 2009, rape “constrains someone, through violence or serious threat, to have sexual intercourse or to practice or allow another person to be practiced with him/her. lewd act.” Article 215 includes sexual violation through fraud. This means “having carnal intercourse or performing another lewd act with someone, through fraud or other means that impedes or hinders the victim’s free expression of will”. What is sexual harassment? What is rape versus vulnerable? The crime of rape against a vulnerable person is provided for in article 217-A. The text prohibits the practice of sexual intercourse or other lewd acts with a minor under 14 years of age, under penalty of imprisonment from 8 to 15 years. In paragraph 1 of the same article, the condition of vulnerable is understood for people who do not have the necessary discernment to perform the act, due to illness or mental deficiency, or who for some reason cannot defend themselves. Penalties for crimes against sexual freedom The penalty for those who commit the crime of rape can range from six to 10 years in prison. However, if the assault results in bodily harm of a serious nature or if the victim is between 14 and 17 years old, the penalty ranges from eight to 12 years in prison. And if the crime results in death, the sentence jumps to 12 to 30 years in prison. the pity for sexual violation by fraud from two to six years in prison. If the crime is committed for the purpose of obtaining economic advantage, a fine is also applied. In case of crime of sexual harassment, the penalty provided for in Brazilian law is detention of one to two years. What is rape culture? How to report violence against women? call 180 to help victims of abuse .

to help . in cases of emergency, call 190.

*Intern under the supervision of sub-editor Thiago Ricci