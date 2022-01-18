164-million-year-old flower found in China could solve Darwin’s ‘abominable’ mystery

According to the authors of the study, this discovery "establishes the presence of angiosperms in the Jurassic and requires rethinking their evolution".

Chinese scientists have found a flower bud fossil, whose analysis of genetic data suggests that flowering plants, or angiosperms, evolved tens of millions of years earlier than previously thought, according to a study published in the Geological Society. help to solve the mystery that Charles Darwin qualified in his time as “abominable”, for not finding an answer to it. , how could one explain that angiosperms began to dominate ecosystems only 20 or 30 million years later and evolved so quickly to such great diversity? In 2016, Chinese scientists found a flower called Euanthus, which is 145 million years old. In 2018, another fossilized flower was discovered in China, named Nanjinganthus, 174 million years old. However, not all botanists are convinced that these discoveries are true angiosperms. Some believe that these plants are too primitive to be considered flowers, while others think their structures are too complex for a gymnosperm, an older type of plant, with unclosed seeds and which lacks a flower, like a conifer. the newly discovered Jurassic Florigerminis could be considered the sought after angiosperm, as it is perfectly preserved and is over 164 million years old. The plant’s stem contains not only a flower bud, but also leaves and a fruit. According to the study’s authors, this discovery “establishes the presence of angiosperms in the Jurassic and requires rethinking their evolution”.

Chinese scientists have found a flower bud fossil, whose analysis of genetic data suggests that flowering plants, or angiosperms, evolved tens of millions of years earlier than previously thought, according to a study published in the Geological Society.
The researchers hope that this discovery will help to solve the mystery that Charles Darwin described in his time as “abominable”, for not finding an answer to it.
The question that the English naturalist posed was the following: if the fossil flower oldest is no more than 130 million years old, how could one explain that angiosperms began to dominate ecosystems only 20 or 30 million years later and evolved so quickly to such great diversity?
In 2016, Chinese scientists found a flower called euanthus, 145 million years old. In 2018, another fossilized flower was discovered in China, named Nanjinganthus, which is 174 million years old.

However, not all botanists are convinced that these findings are true angiosperms. Some believe that these plants are too primitive to be considered flowers, while others think that their structures are too complex for a gymnosperm, an older type of plant with unclosed seeds and which lacks a flower. like a conifer.

In this way, the newly discovered Jurassic Florigerminis could be considered the sought after angiosperm, as it is perfectly conserved and is more than 164 million years old. The plant’s stem contains not only a flower bud, but also leaves and a fruit.

According to the authors of the study, this discovery “establishes the presence of angiosperms in the Jurassic and requires rethinking their evolution”.

