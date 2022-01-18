2022 Elections Explain Viny’s Success Before Starting the BBB

BBB22 officially debuts this Monday night (1/17) but social networks have not talked about another one since the revelation of the participants, last Friday (1/14). On the occasion, members of Pipoca and Camarote were briefly introduced to the public, in teasers with about 1 minute, which was enough for the internet to choose a favorite: Vinicius, from Ceará.

In less than 48 hours after being announced, the young man hit the mark of 2 million followers and counting. Until the publication of this report, there were 2.3 million. With the feat, he surpasses Juliette, a phenomenon from last season, who needed five days after the show’s premiere to reach the same number.

The rapid rise in the networks has led many people to search for an explanation for the phenomenon. Even Juliette. “He’s pretty funny isn’t he? already called me on direct, he is a fan. He made a photo just like mine, the art too”, said the paraibana, participating in the Meeting this morning.

Caio Braga, advertising and branding specialist, also has hunches. “Talking to some friends, I came to conclusions that can justify that. They can”, he emphasizes, highlighting the strategies that the people from Ceará have already put into practice on their social networks.

“The year 2022, more than any other year, will be governed by the impact of the northeast regionality due to Lula’s electoral race. The Juliette phenomenon was a starter, I really believe that the great projective identification will happen this year, and Globo has already figured that out as well. Realize how the casting of the reality was formed”, he evaluates.

For the specialist, although surprising, this accelerated growth can also have negative impacts on Vinicius’ journey in the house. “The high expectation on top of a person who has not yet opened his mouth is a problem point. If you are disappointed, you will still carry the cancellation on your back”, he analyzes.

For Issaaf Karhawi, PhD and researcher in Digital Communication at USP, the Vinicius phenomenon can be explained from another perspective: the intention of Internet users.

“Social networks are designed to be used in specific ways, but it is the users’ appropriation that dictates the course of that network. The ‘follow’ button appears with the very clear objective of following a friend or personality on social networks. But the appropriation that has been made during the BBB is another: the like becomes an endorsement, a crowd”, he emphasizes.

She highlights that the content that is published is important, but the followers are there to make a point. “The ‘follow’, in these cases, reveals much more about the users than, necessarily, the owner of the profile. In other words: it follows to let them know what their fans are, it follows to validate the participation of that participant in the reality show. If the content is fun, instructive or even exciting, it will be a nice gift”, he opines.

Another hypothesis is that viewers are trying to balance the game. “Considering that in the editions with Pipoca and Camarote, some participants already arrive with a number of followers in the millions and a lot of visibility, the fans seem to solve this discrepancy in an urgent rhythm, bringing their favorites closer to the already famous”. Issaaf Karhawi, expert on digital influencers

The specialist does not rule out, however, the contribution of Juliette’s strategies in Vinicius’ and other participants’ networks.

“Juliette’s digital media team scored the show. The game took place in the house and outside. BBB21 brought up social media WMDs, for example. And that kind of strategy made school. We observe that all the participants of the new edition of the program are already using the same tactics used: definition of a clear editorial line, encouragement of co-production and dialogue with followers, emphasis on the personality and humanization of the participant, consistent visual identity. And, above all, the encouragement of a sense of community, the reinforcement that everyone there has common values”, concludes Issaaf.

low-income influencer

Vinícius, 23 years old, is from Crato (Ceará), has a degree in Law, a digital influencer and, now, Pipoca do BBB22. Known as a “low-income influencer”, he went viral on the internet after having a video shared by Tirullipa.

Vinicius says that he has already sold the only gas cylinder in the house to buy a ticket to a show by a pop singer and that he has already sung at a wake. Another curiosity about Pipoca is that he only sleeps cuddled with a diaper since he was a child.

The Ceará native never dated, had his first kiss at 19 and lost his virginity at 22. Before being announced in the cast of BBB22, he had 40 thousand followers on Instagram.

